With election season ongoing, the gubernatorial candidates are holding rallies and participating in forums, debates and even podcasts to discuss the issues that are important to them. In anticipation of Election Day, the University of Guam Mañe’lon Marianas student organization had planned to hold a gubernatorial CHamoru debate, which focused on CHamoru issues and invited the gubernatorial candidates to communicate in the CHamoru language.
Because Mañe’lon Marianas aims to practice, promote and share the CHamoru culture and language, as well as provide avenues for engaging in and advancing productive discussions and actions relevant to issues of concern to the indigenous people of Mariana Islands and those who choose to make this island their home, this debate would have served as an opportunity to respond to our concerns that will impact not only us, but the general public.
The gubernatorial CHamoru debate would have posed questions related to issues such as political decolonization, CHamoru language and culture revitalization, sustainability and the military buildup. Originally planned for Oct. 14, the Camacho-Ada campaign declined our letter of invitation with a seemingly uninterested and vague reply:
"Thank you for the invitation to participate in your event. We regret to inform you that former Governor Felix Camacho and Senator Tony Ada will be unable to attend. The Campaign wishes you the very best in supporting the education needs of the community during this 2022 General Election Cycle."
The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio campaign accepted our invitation.
In an effort to garner Camacho-Ada’s participation, Mañe’lon Marianas offered another date for the debate, Oct. 21. The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio campaign again accepted the new invitation, but the Camacho-Ada just copied and pasted the same message from their last email.
It is unfortunate that the Camacho-Ada campaign was unable to participate in this event, as these issues are important to us as students, as voters and residents of Guåhan and, overall, as CHamorus. Where else would we get a deeper understanding of how each campaign will deal with these issues if they were to take office?
As the youth of this island, we wanted to host a debate for our peers and the public to gauge where each of the gubernatorial candidates stood with respect to these particular issues.
Mañe’lon Marianas is greatly disappointed to know that former Gov. Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada, the potential governor and lieutenant governor of our island, respectively, denied us students and the greater community of Guåhan the opportunity to see what their perspectives are on CHamoru issues, not once, but twice.
As the indigenous people of the Marianas and the largest ethnic group in Guåhan, these issues are significant because the pillars of our culture and identity are at risk.
How can our language and culture thrive if our leaders are not willing to speak on these issues? How can we ensure these issues are being prioritized? We must hold our leaders accountable since they will lead the way for the next era of Guåhan history.
We deserve leaders who will embody the “Inifresi,” Guåhan’s pledge, written by the late Bernadita Camacho Dungca, which states, “Hu ufresen maisa yu’ para bai hu prutehi yan hu difende i hinengge, i kottura, i lengguåhi, i aire, i hanom, yan i tano’ CHamoru.”
This translates to, “I offer myself to protect and to defend the beliefs, the culture, the language, the air, the water and the land of the Chamoru."
Mañe’lon Marianas wanted to host this debate to perpetuate our culture, as well as hear the campaigns’ stances on issues directly related to the Inifresi. How can we expect our potential leaders to protect and defend our culture when they refuse the opportunity to speak about them? Kumu mansilensio i manma’gås-ta, pues hita mansiniliensio.
If our leaders are silent, then we are silenced.