Many people take their sleep for granted and become chronically sleep-deprived due to life's busyness and unceasing workload. About 40% of Americans are not getting a minimum of 7 hours of sleep, and many suffer from various sleep disorders. The two most common sleep disorders are insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea, or OSA. Both conditions have been shown to cause progressive cognitive decline, including dementia.
Chronic insomnia is a sleep disorder that can make it hard for a person to fall asleep or hard to stay asleep, or cause one to wake up too early and not get back to sleep. OSA is characterized by loud snoring and waking up by gasping or choking, which occurs when the throat muscles relax and constrict the airway, depriving a person of oxygen (a condition called hypoxia) during sleep. The apnea may happen hundreds of times a night without waking up the person.
Poor quality and quantity of sleep from chronic insomnia and OSA have been associated with the buildup or accumulation of amyloid plaques and tau proteins in the brain, which are the major hallmarks in the pathology of dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The amyloid plaques are abnormal protein that folds and forms the sticky plaques that kill brain cells (neurons) and slow down information processing. Tau proteins are insoluble twisted fibers or tangles that are misfolded and impair the transport of nutrients between brain neurons. The presence of amyloid plaques around the neuron causes them to die. Tau proteins form inside neurons and interfere with the cellular machinery, which ultimately kills the neurons.
The recent discovery of the brain's lymphatic system called "glymphatic channels" opens completely new perspectives on our understanding of the mechanisms on how various sleep disorders can cause cognitive impairment or memory loss, including dementia.
The glymphatic channels function like sewer and plumbing systems, which eliminate metabolic and inflammatory waste products and toxins, including amyloid plaques and tau proteins from the brain while we sleep. This system functions well during the deep sleep stage or REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep. REM is the fifth stage of sleep and is sometimes called the dream stage of sleep.
On a typical night, a person goes through four to six sleep cycles, and on average, they last about 90 minutes each. REM sleep is believed to be essential to cognitive functions including memory, learning and creativity.
People with disturbed or impaired sleep, mainly those people who do not get enough REM sleep from insomnia or frequent awakening due to OSA, are at increased risk of buildup or abnormal deposits of amyloid plaques and tau proteins in their brain, which thus increases their chance of developing cognitive impairment over time, including progressive dementia. Studies have demonstrated that even a short period of impaired sleep can produce an abundance of amyloid plaques and tau protein. More so in those people with chronic or prolonged-standing untreated sleep disorders.
I recommend that you not take sleep for granted, particularly if you are suffering from insomnia and OSA symptoms. Consult your physician for appropriate evaluation and treatment. These conditions can be treated effectively and hopefully halt or reverse progressive cognitive decline.
A famous quote that I learned early in life is from Benjamin Franklin, one of the United States' Founding Fathers. He once said that "Early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise."
Dr. Ramel Carlos is a board-certified neurologist practicing in Guam for 18 years and a specialist in epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology. He is also a pediatrician, a diplomate of the American Board of Disability Analysts and the editor-in-chief of The Guam Medical Association Journal.