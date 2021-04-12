According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30% of Americans are sleep-deprived. Many people are not getting the recommended seven hours of sleep every night. Sleepless nights can affect not only our brain health but also our emotional well-being. Even one night of sleeplessness can significantly affect our behavior and well-being. The lack of sleep may be due to many conditions that require appropriate treatment by your physician. Sleep deprivation or sleeplessness appears to be a modern epidemic, particularly in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
What happens to our brain when we lack sleep? Sleep-deprivation increases the activity on the area of the brain called amygdala, which is the emotional response center of the brain. This part controls many of our immediate emotional reactions. When short on sleep, the amygdala goes into overdrive, causing us to be more intensely reactive to situations.
Lack of sleep may make us moody, more irritable, angry, short-tempered, quick to judge, disgusted, annoyed, fearful, aggressive, frustrated, hateful, hostile, critical, irrational and enraged easily with negative and unpleasant situations which we can probably easily ignore if we just have enough sleep. In other words, it leaves us emotionally unstable and volatile. It is often linked to emotional difficulties in children and adolescence, including depression, anxiety, poor school performance, hyperactivity, inattentiveness and irritability.
Sleep-deprivation not only affects our emotional well-being but possibly also our relationship with others. Lack of sleep impairs our ability to process emotional information and may lead to a lack of empathy, intimacy, gratitude, and appreciation of your partner. It creates a weakening of bonds of trust and communication in the relationships that are most important to us. Couples that are sleep-deprived tend to fight more and resolve conflict less successfully than well-rested partners.
Sleep-deprived people tend to cheat due to reduced self-control. Sleeplessness has been associated with deviant behavior, including vandalism, violence, theft, and rudeness. Research shows that individuals who sleep for less than six hours are more likely to exhibit such behavior.
Sleep-deprived individuals may also experience decreased perception of themselves, which can lead to poor judgment and depression. Sleeping poorly makes us focus more on the negative and increases what we call repetitive negative thinking; that is why your mind is stuck in a negative state, going over the same frustrating thoughts again and again. These thoughts are very intrusive and hard to control and may cause people to ruminate on negative thoughts, feelings and experiences. These have been linked to the development of anxiety and depression.
Sleep deprivation increases our tendency to worry about the future, a condition called anticipatory anxiety. The emotional center of the brain is overactivated and can make a person a constant worrier and may develop cycles of chronic anxiety.
Always remember, sleep is a normal part of life and let us not take it for granted. Sleep is so vital for our survival, and as a saying goes, “Sleep is used to ease the mind from stressful life as it enhances our mental and emotional strength.”
Dr. Ramel Carlos is a board-certified neurologist practicing in Guam for 18 years and a specialist in epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology. He is also a pediatrician, a diplomate of the American Board of Disability Analysts and the editor-in-chief of The Guam Medical Association Journal.