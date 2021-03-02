Editor's note: This is the second of three excerpts of an article about Magellan's stop on Guam 500 years ago.
Moving throughout the night of March 8, while maintaining contact by sightline to the village, Magellan kept his distance from the potential threat posed by the proas. Leading authority Rodrigo Levesque, author of the 20-volume “History of Micronesia,” takes the liberty of charting the overnight line of tacking, placing it offshore directly out from Umatac.
The Spanish held their general position offshore while certainly developing the next morning’s plan. They were determined to exact revenge, and not concerned as to any involvement by individual villagers. The fleet had been desirous of departing March 8, yet delayed their departure because of the skiff.
Chamorro Weapons
While the Spanish were equipped with some of the most advanced armaments in the Western world, the indigenous people of the Marianas, with access to limited natural resources, possessed only the most crude and elementary weapons. Slingshots and slingstones were the weapons of choice for the CHamorus, who were possibly the most skilled marksmen in all Oceania. According to leading Guam authority Lawrence Cunningham, “Slingstones were introduced to the Mariana Islands just prior to the Latte Period,” and “present before 845 a.d.” They were “used continuously through the Spanish-CHamoru Wars.” The seal of Guam today is encompassed by the shape and style of the slingstones as they rightfully continue as a symbol of CHamoru pride.
Fire hardened wood, easier to work with, was another available source for the "slingstone" itself. In the hands of a skilled warrior, the acho’ atupat was accurate and deadly, the projectile spiraling in flight like a small football with a congruent shape. The ingenious islanders had created and mastered the most efficient size. By most accounts, warriors were precise in targeting up to 50 yards. Inside that range of combat the fighter would resort to a lance. In letters between Spanish priests, the warriors were said to “always hit their targets” with accuracy even up to “200 paces.”
Proas, known today as among the fastest and most maneuverable seagoing vessels in the world at that time, ferried warriors carrying spears and shields, yet less often buckets filled with slingstones. Unfortunately for the CHamorus, the otherwise effective slingshot was far less accurate in vessel-to-vessel fighting and considerably more dangerous on land. An excellent archaeological dig site for the implements, according to leading Guam authority Dominica Tolentino, is found on Saipan.
Another essential weapon for the Chamoru was the spear or lance. Made of wood and hardened by fire, the pike’s length was generally the height of a man with some spears or lances reaching 8 feet. Sharpened human bones were generally fastened at the tip. The human tibia, or shin bone, proved best. Fish bones also sufficed. Because of the rotting of organic material and the shattering of the boned tip, some of the wounded succumbed later to infection. The Spanish incorrectly claimed the CHamoru warriors were consciously poisoning the tips of their spears. More than one Spanish priest, from among the tallest, speculated aloud as to possible interest in the final utility of his bones. In village-to-village fighting spears were sometimes soaked in coconut oil, set ablaze and targeted for the thatched roofs of the enemy.
Gourds from the calabash plant sufficed as helmets though most certainly failing against metal weaponry. A knife-like instrument, made from turtle shell, was primarily for eating.
Mike Warren is a retired high school history and English teacher with 35 years of classroom experience in the Los Angeles area. He describes himself as a student of Guam history and culture, for over 50 years.