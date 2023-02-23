I read with great interest and some amusement the article “DPW: Guam ‘does not have good drivers’” which appeared in the Feb. 6 edition of The Guam Daily Post.
I lived in the states for two-thirds of my life. When I moved to Guam 25 years ago I had been a licensed driver for 35 years.
I agree with the opinion expressed by Department of Public Works Director Vince Arriola that increasing the speed limits on Guam is not desirable.
However, I do object to his commentary about “lane blockers,” as he calls them.
I admit to being a “lane blocker” from time to time but, with good reason. My wife and I are in our 70s. Both of us suffer from constant pain in our back and shoulders.
So, how is this relevant to being a “lane blocker?” On nearly every multilane roadway on Guam, the smoothest pavement is often in the far-left lane. The right lane is frequently riddled with serious surface imperfections including poorly repaired utility excavations, uneven manhole covers, ruts and potholes. Driving in the right lane is often painful for us. There is also the potential for damage to our auto from hitting these traffic hazards.
What is to be gained by Director Arriola’s criticism of Guam’s drivers? Nothing because he has not offered any reasonable solution!
Here is one solution for those of us who are now labeled “lane blockers”: Please fix our roads.
Many of us drive on the left to avoid the poor condition of our road. Level and smooth out the right lanes and then I can cease to be a “lane blocker.” And while you’re at it, please make the utility companies do a better job of repairing their roadway excavations and require them to make the road repairs promptly!
Thank you.