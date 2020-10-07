Not in the very beginning, but early on in the AIDS epidemic public health agencies in San Francisco, New York, Washington DC, and elsewhere got proactive in educating those most at risk. Public health people brought safe sex messaging to bars, bathhouses that were still open, to cruising places, and in "gayborhoods" also called "gay ghettos" back then – across the USA. They didn’t conduct enforcement actions, they conducted educational outreach opportunities.
Where they succeeded most, where they slowed the spread of the virus there was no judgment or heavy-handed police action. Instead, there were flyers and messaging: “Get tested. Do this, don’t do that, and you’ll be safer. Get tested. Get tested. Get tested.” And of course, free condoms. Plenty of free condoms.
Over time, as science came to understand that HIV/AIDS was not just a “gay disease,” this safe sex messaging migrated to TV, radio, and eventually the internet. It became mass messaging for everyone: gay, straight, bi, men, women, white, black, brown, young and old. It has saved countless lives.
At nearly 40 years, it remains an exemplary model of public health outreach. It has been studied, written about, and taught extensively. Its execution refined, improved and replicated around the world. NGO’s and others joined the cause and have assisted public health agencies with the messaging for decades now.
Even Guam was a part of these educational outreach opportunities. Over the years pamphlets and, yes, condoms, have been given out in known places on island where prostitutes, their customers, gay men, and men who identify as “straight” but looking to “experiment” are known go-to. It happens in places and at times when people that are most likely to be engaging in risky behavior are most easily reached.
So, on a weekend when community spread resulted in 100-plus more residents of this island testing positive, we are being led to believe the point of an enforcement action at Bello Road was about gambling and GPD is taking the lead. Seriously? From a public health standpoint, for all, it matters they could have been square dancing inside that house.
The point was not so much what they were doing, but how they were doing it: a large number of people gathered in close quarters, lacking social distancing, sharing playing cards, poker chips, dice, cash, eating and drinking catered refreshments and all against the best recommendations we have from science and medicine on how to stop the spread of COVID-19.
It is clear as a Royal Flush that a flagrant violation of a declared public health emergency that has cost our island so dearly and in so many ways was taking place in plain sight. People were putting themselves at risk right then and there. They were quite possibly putting countless others at risk too once they left to return home, to their jobs, and their daily routines.
But according to Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman Janella Carrera, “There's not much we can say.” Seriously? Well if not you, if not DPHSS, Janella, then who? If not seven months into this pandemic, when?
Here’s some suggestions for what can be said, the message that can be carried next time to those who still don’t get it. Maybe it can be left on their windshields too:
• We’re not here to judge.
• We’re not here to harass.
• We’re not here to arrest you, we are here to arrest the spread of this virus.
• You are all being asked to leave.
• We ask that when you leave, you social distance.
• We encourage you to go get tested. Here’s where you can do so.
• We have these free masks for you to take with you.
Carrera added, “Don’t know whose home, but DPHSS did issue a citation and left it at the homeowner’s front door.” Seriously? Wow. Impressive.
DPHSS has put both in-house and contracted communications and outreach specialists in place for this pandemic, paid for with money given to our community by the feds. But it appears that outreach and education plan lacks even a basic component for proactively engaging on their own playing field people who partake in risky behavior. Flyers and condoms have worked for 40 years. How about flyers and masks?
Sunday night was not about busting up an illegal gambling ring. That’s an entirely different issue, but one that must also be addressed. No, Sunday night was a missed opportunity to do the same with today’s virus that was done to address the other virus 40 years ago. A golden opportunity. Someone blew it. Big time. Someone needs to be held accountable. What the hell were they thinking?!
John Ryan is a resident of Ordot.