It appears the judge has “had it” in what continues to appear to be a cat and mouse game – if not a real-life Tom and Jerry cartoon – in the case of the Archdiocese of Agana v. its creditors, including lenders and decades of clergy sex abuse victims.
On Friday, March 11, this publication reported that the court was giving the parties until March 25 to work it out or the court would work it out for them: “This is a no-brainer,” the judge said. “Either you’re in or you’re out … this has been going on for too long.”
The archdiocese declared bankruptcy three years ago and the sex abuse suits have been going on for six years. Meanwhile, “the lawyers have pocketed $6 million and the victims, not a penny,” lamented abuse survivor Leo Tudela during his testimony two week ago.
It appears that the court sees the archdiocese as the problem: “After months of preparation for that trial … the parishes, schools and the archdiocese … 'already know' what their assets are.”
This is no surprise. The archdiocese has always been the problem. Not “the church.” Not the people in the pews. But the people “upstairs,” the people “on the hill,” the people in that thing they call “the chancery.”
The question is: Exactly who?
The original “bad guys” are gone.
Former Archbishop Apuron and his “go-to-guy” in the early days of this fiasco, the former Father Adrian Cristobal, have run away and we know not where to find them. And the main molester, Father Louis Brouillard, is dead, as are the bishops responsible for him – Baumgartner and Flores.
So what now? Who at the chancery, who “upstairs,” is holding things up? Who is extending the pain? And why?
Most of the local clergy appear anxious to settle this, bring justice to the victims, and get on with the business of saving souls.
But someone “on the hill” is in the way.
Of course, Archbishop Byrnes is ultimately responsible for all of this, though most “regular Catholics” know he’s not the culprit.
But many believe Archbishop Byrnes knows who it is. And if Byrnes doesn’t get rid of him, the justice system will get rid of everything the Catholics in the pews, the Catholics who ran the "perps" out of town in the first place, are trying to save.
---
Tim Rohr is a resident of Agat.