Stay home, stay away and remain vigilant

The coronavirus pandemic has us living in uncertain times, a time when normal is the most abnormal concept; when masks are as important a part of our work wardrobe as a pair of shoes.
CHamoru customs and traditions that define our culture like nginge' or lisåyon matai have been temporarily set aside and replaced by social distancing. Our churches have gone from brick-and-mortar sacred structures to our flatscreen televisions. Entertainment centers have become modified altars and Sunday best is likely what you wore to sleep Saturday night.
Even our faith has been challenged – not just the spiritual kind, but our faith in each other.
As the number of local active positives skyrocketed from 50 cases on Aug. 1, to 419 three weeks later, many of us were looking to cast blame.
Is there a pocket of residents who are not wearing masks? There must be someone hosting large parties while the rest of us remain compliant! And depending on one's perspective, elected officials are either not doing enough to flatten the curve, or are overreacting and doing too much.
The fact is, this pandemic is unpredictable, unforgiving and unrelenting. If there's blame to cast, toss it directly at the invisible enemy that has infected over 23 million people globally, taken more than three-quarters of a million lives – including seven here at home – and brought the world's economies to their knees.
Right now, more than ever, we need to come together, in the spirit of inafa'maolek, in love, in faith in God and each other.
For months, we kept the number of positives down to insignificant numbers. Why? Because we did it together! We made a concerted effort to look out for each other. We stayed home, we stayed away, we stayed 6 feet apart and we stayed vigilant.
I'm asking you, not as the speaker of the Legislature but as Auntie Tina, as a fellow resident who despises masks, lockdowns and staying away from family and friends, as one who also understands that I'd rather have you around and not see you than not have you around at all.
It's easy to think about what we're missing, what has changed and what we can't do.
I want to leave you with this thought: Our island has sacrificed a lot to combat COVID-19 – people have lost income, our children can't see their friends.
Don't be the reason that these sacrifices go down the drain. Love hasn't been canceled. Family isn't missing. Kindness can't be hidden behind a mask. Faith isn't on lockdown, and God isn't social distancing.
Si Yu'os en fan binendisi!
Tina Muña Barnes is the speaker of the 35th Guam Legislature.