It was very timely when I received an invitation to deliver a talk on dementia to discuss various tips on how to care for someone afflicted with dementia through an online video conference, since September has been designated as World’s Alzheimer’s Disease Month.
Last Sept. 16 and 19, the Isa Psychological Services Center at the University of Guam conducted its online meeting with the dementia caregivers support group and I had the privilege of conducting two presentations to 46 family caregivers via Zoom.
Globally, Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia. This is now considered of epidemic proportion worldwide, as people’s life expectancy can reach up into their 80s. This condition can begin during middle age and the risk increases as we get older. About 16% of the population will have dementia before celebrating their 80th birthday. About 35% of people over 85 years old will develop dementia and 50% of those over 90 years old.
Taking care of a family member with dementia is highly stressful and overwhelming. A person afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease may appear to be transforming into a different being, secondary to the direct and devastating effects of the disease. The various common and negative behavior that someone with Alzheimer’s disease can manifest throughout its natural course include agitation, anger, anxiety, aggression, delusions, depression, hallucinations, inappropriate sexual behavior, irritability, paranoia, restlessness, sleep issues, and sundowning.
As the stage of Alzheimer’s disease progresses, the care becomes perplexing and more strenuous. In Guam, where there is an absence of a nursing care facility for the elderly, the family members take turns attending to the patient’s daily needs. We must remember that the person living with dementia is not giving us a hard time, but rather the person is having a hard time due to dementia. The patient is experiencing profound loss of their ability to comprehend and negotiate the complex information confronting him or her. The external stimuli are now too challenging for them to engage and execute.
The various reasons for the negative behaviors could be due to any of the following: 1. Their inability to communicate properly. 2. A simple task is now difficult and confusing for them to perform. 3. They may be in a new and unfamiliar surrounding or environment. 4. Presence of vexatious external stimuli such as loud noises and bright lights can be irritating to them. 5. They may be enduring unexpressed form of physical discomfort such as pain, hunger, thirst, full bladder or constipation. 6. They may just be merely bored 7. They are looking for comfort, security and familiarity.
There are various behavioral modification therapies that caregivers can utilize, and each method may work differently with every individual. Finding the best way to alleviate the negative behavior is worth exploring and experimenting. Spending meaningful time together in doing simple activities such as cooking and walking can be rewarding. It is recommended not to correct the patient and avoid being confrontational since this will only ignite more complications than solutions. Redirect the person’s attention and create a calm environment. Speak in a slow, clear, compassionate and slow manner, and provide simple instructions. Make sure their basic needs are adequately met, including by providing them daily physical and mental exercises, a well-balanced diet, and maintaining a regular schedule or routine. Lastly, we always need to keep their privacy and dignity at highest priority.
The caregiver also needs to seek and learn more information about the disease and have access to the resources available in the community. If you are caring for someone with dementia, please call or email Samantha Uncangco (735-2883/isa@triton.uog.edu) or Rhoda Orallo (735-3277/nfcspmgr@teleguam.net) for the online support groups from Isa Psychological Services Center.
I absolutely admire the strength and dedication of all the dementia caregivers who participated and whose lives have forever changed due this progressive, ruinous and atrocious brain disorder.
Dr. Ramel Carlos is a board-certified neurologist practicing in Guam for 18 years and a specialist in epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology. He is also a pediatrician, a diplomate of the American Board of Disability Analysts and the editor-in-chief of The Guam Medical Association Journal.