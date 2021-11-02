I disagree with some of the thoughts expressed in the letter to the editor, "Students don't need to fret about 'catching up'" published Oct. 26, in The Guam Daily Post.
1. "Since schools all around the world have been closed by COVID-19, this has not put our students at a competitive disadvantage."
It is simply not true that schools around the world have been closed. Many schools - both private and public - have been providing uninterrupted education across the entire GDP spectrum. In fact, many U.S. school districts under the most strict forms of lockdown have successfully stripped children's access to public education, duly paid for by the taxpayers.
In any kind of public emergency, it is sensible to note that the divide between the haves and the have-nots becomes even greater. Where does Guam lie in the spectrum of educational resources? Compared to many other stateside districts, GDOE and its stakeholders stand to gain the least as they are poised to reap the consequences of the lack of manpower to aptly deal with this current crisis. The tremor will be felt for a long time to come unless everyone stays on the toes in keen vigilance.
2. "American schools are in fact the envy of the world."
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. If American schools are compared against the bottom half of the "world" then surely we would be something of a wonder. Again, dollar for dollar, American schools consistently rank at mediocre levels compared to most of the nations in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. We must not forget that many of these nations have a fraction of the U.S. population and education budgets per capita. It would be a simplistic (even misleading) observation that American students are something of an envy. Sadly, more American students are exposed to low-quality media content that truly deteriorates the mind compared to the rest of the world. The American dominance has run its course and has proved and is proving to be a myth as it is unfolding itself right before our eyes.
3. "Unfortunately, the only way to tap into the wealth of the educational industrial complex is by claiming a 'what’s wrong with kids today?' crisis and asking for more money."
Didn't the writer say the American educational system is something of an envy of the world? Asking for more money to solve soft-power issues embedded in the system cannot possibly be touted as envious. Money should be coupled with a properly-manned board of professionals to bring about change. With the current brain drain apocalypse retarding our system on Guam, any sign of optimism is nowhere to be seen. Human resources should not be taken mechanically as a mundane corporate lingo. Competent teachers are the bread and butter of the system. Without retaining the best of the crop, Guam's students will be perennially stuck with quick-fix substitute teachers. This is the real crisis on the island. Only the blind will not acknowledge this scary challenge. If this educational pandemic is not something to fret about, is it something to be envious of?
Sammy Ahn is father of two Junior ROTC cadets at Southern High School.