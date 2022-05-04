Editor's note: These are excerpts of a letter from Paul Yin-Lien Chen.
There was a great turnout in the beach cleanup event organized by Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam and Guam Visitors Bureau on April 23, which celebrated Earth Day and also raised awareness of Taiwan's exclusion from the World Health Organization. People from different parts of the island participated at Ypao Beach. Our CHamoru brothers and sisters, Filipinos, Koreans, Japanese, Taiwanese, Palauans, Thai and Vietnamese worked together for Guam’s beautification and to support Taiwan.
The 36th Guam Legislature recently passed the resolution, introduced by Chairperson of Committee on Rules Tina Rose Muña Barnes and Sen. Frank Blas, relative to supporting Taiwan’s participation at the WHO’s 75th World Health Assembly, which will take place May 22-28. Since TECO in Guam reopened in October 2020, Guam Legislature has officially supported Taiwan's participation in the WHO's annual assembly for two years in a row. Guam’s medical community has also written an open letter urging WHO to invite Taiwan as an observer to the WHA meeting.
We appreciate the heartfelt support from Guam.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwanese physicians and researchers have shared their experience and knowledge with Guam’s medical community through medical conferences. Many Guam patients got their medical treatments at hospitals in Taiwan. During the pandemic, Taiwan helped charter flights to provide Guam residents off-island care. Taiwan has also donated 200,000 medical masks, four body temperature scanners, 500 readiness kits and, recently, Taiwan’s JAG Technology, a digital tech company, donated a telemedicine care platform to Guam Memorial Hospital.
While Taiwan is working closely with Guam, Taiwan could help many other places around the world as well. The WHO has actually conducted the pragmatic protocol – practiced from 2009 to 2016 – of inviting Taiwan as an observer to the WHA. Unfortunately, Taiwan has never been included in WHO's mechanisms since 2017. Even though many countries and many health-related professional organizations urged the WHO to include Taiwan's contributions, WHO kept ignoring those voices in the past five years. In November 2020, while national representatives from the globe were gathering at the WHA and COVID-19 issues obviously dominated the meeting, Taiwan, a country well-known for its outstanding COVID-19 response, was not there to share its expertise and experiences to help other countries at all.
Continuing to exclude Taiwan from the WHO is definitely hurting global health.
So, once again, we appreciate Guam's continuous support. We look forward to seeing many people around the world learn from our Guam brothers and sisters and stand up for not only supporting Taiwan but also requesting a better world health network before the next public health crisis hits us. As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, good health is vitally important to every citizen of the world, regardless of nationality.
To realize the fundamental human right to health as stipulated in the WHO Constitution and the vision of leaving no one behind enshrined in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we call on the WHO to maintain a professional stance and invite Taiwan to the WHA as an observer as soon as possible.
Paul Yin-Lien Chen is director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam.