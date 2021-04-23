Support local and pay it forward

“Supporting local” for Project: Inspire doesn’t stop at start-ups and mom-and-pops. They continue to live this core value of theirs by spreading it to mentorships, promoting other small businesses and giving back to nonprofit organizations that also strive to make a deep impact on the community.
In March the Project: Inspire team along with their music collaborative entity Straight Up Music and in association with my public relations company HiPR donated $1,000 to Island Girl Power to help them continue their goal of inspiring the young women of Guam.
The creative collective raised funds by promoting two of Guam's up-and-coming female musicians: Asia Pop 40 artist Harmony Chea and KPV, also known as Kaylee P. Villasoto. We invited the world to watch the free music video premiere for their hit single "Maybe" via Twitch.
Because March was Mes CHamoru and Women’s History Month, it made perfect sense to support these CHamoru female musicians and give back to a group whose mission is in line with Project: Inspire’s motto – “Dream impossible. Create beyond.”
Island Girl Power who also focuses on mentorship, and helps young women learn how to set and achieve their goals. They encourage them to chase after their dreams. Another goal of the organization is to give young women the strength to speak out against the exploitation of women, and abuse.
This month in particular they are pushing the awareness campaigns for April – National Child Abuse Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The team and I are so grateful to be able to support such a strong group that inspires change.
The pandemic has made it even more challenging for nonprofits, and we appreciate the companies and individuals that support these causes with their donations. Much of the money raised came from viewers donating via PayPal. But it’s companies like The Guam Daily Post, Good to Go, Stroll Guam, Bank of Guam, Pepper Lunch and Choice Broadcasting who contributed and helped achieve the goal of making a positive difference in the lives of young women.
We look forward to donating to them again and other nonprofits in the future as we embark on new projects.
April is also National Volunteer Month. Do your part to support local and help out organizations like Island Girl Power who depend on the kindness of others in order to pay it forward to the people they help.
Hannah Cho is owner/director of HiPR.