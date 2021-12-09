With a population of over 2 million, Taoyuan City, as home to the world-class Taoyuan International Airport, is absolutely the gateway to Taiwan. Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan, former head of the Government Information Office, took office in 2014 and has given full support to the Taoyuan Aerotropolis project. As the engine for the city's development, the aerotropolis project has contributed to Taoyuan’s rapid growth.
On Dec. 15, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam will join with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, the City of Taoyuan from Taiwan, the University of Guam and other partners to host a Taiwan-Guam Virtual Economic Summit and Sister City Agreement Signing between Taoyuan and Guam.
Keynote speaker Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan will join a panel of experts and entrepreneurs to promote new opportunities to enhance respect, trust, understanding, and cooperation between people, business and the other industries of the participants. The summit aims to promote economic cooperation, so as to elevate the welfare and prosperity of both sides on the basis of equality and reciprocity.
Taiwan can facilitate international cooperation and utilize its world-class expertise in a variety of sectors such as industrial development, high tech, agriculture, education, health care and aero transportation. With the aerotropolis vision, Taoyuan has become home to a diverse range of industry clusters from food manufacturing, textile, chemical, automotive, logistics, aviation, optoelectronics, biotechnology, renewable energy and health care. It is also home to factories for Taiwan's largest companies and the world's top 100 brands including 3M, Coca-Cola, Dupont and Toyota, generating the highest annual economic output and revenues in the nation, well into the billions of U.S. dollars.
Mayor Cheng will share his vision of airport economics and discuss topics such as:
• What opportunities exist where Taoyuan Airport can work with the Guam International Airport to support growth in cargo and transshipment opportunities between Taiwan and Guam?
• How important is it for tourist destinations like Guam to consider the development of an airport city?
• Will there be any special regulation or strategy to ensure or promote tourism between Guam and Taiwan?
• What is your view or suggestions for developing renewable energy at an airport city?
Other experts joining us include Alan Yee Phong Thian, president and CEO of Royal Business Bank and advisor to Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen; Douglas Hsu, director general of the Department of North American Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Taiwan; Brian Bamba, chairman, Guam International Airport Authority; David John, chairman, Guam Economic Development Authority; Milton Morinaga, chairman, Guam Visitors Bureau; Christine Baleto, chairwoman, Guam Community College; Siska S. Hutapea, co-chair, Governor’s Economic Diversification Working Group.
The relationship between Taiwan and Guam is one of great potential. We are confident that the summit and sister city partnership are only the beginning of Taiwan’s meaningful participation in Guam and the surrounding region. TECO in Guam will strive to facilitate ongoing discussions between all parties on potential new areas of economic cooperation and providing a high quality environment for investment and exchange.
Paul Chen is director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam.