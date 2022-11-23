The Republic of China (Taiwan) is a free and democratic country that is not subordinate to the People’s Republic of China. This has been the internationally recognized status quo for decades. Only Taiwan’s democratically elected government has the right to represent the 23 million people of Taiwan in the international arena, including the United Nations system.
U.N. General Assembly Resolution 2758, passed in 1971, does not mention Taiwan and does not authorize the PRC to represent Taiwan in the U.N. system. It also does not assert that Taiwan is part of the PRC. China is misrepresenting the resolution to further its political goals and linking it to the "One China" principle. The United Nations, under pressure from China, continues to misinterpret Resolution 2758 to deny Taiwanese people opportunities to participate in the United Nations, including tours of the premises, attending meetings or giving access for journalists. This is against the principle of universality declared in the U.N. Charter.
Upholding global peace and settling disputes without the use of force are the guiding principles of the U.N. However, China has recently escalated military actions against Taiwan, which undermines the status quo of peace across the Taiwan Strait and endangers security throughout the Indo-Pacific region. These actions clearly violate the U.N. Charter.
Taiwan is a responsible member of the international community and makes numerous positive contributions toward the global good, including implementation of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals. China believes this to mean that Taiwan must follow the so-called “One-China" principle. This highlights the political priorities of the Chinese Communist Party regime and demonstrates that it has nothing to do with health and welfare of Taiwanese citizens.
Taiwan will not give in to China’s intimidation tactics. We thank our international supporters for assisting Taiwan’s campaign to participate in the U.N. system and for expressing their concern over China’s military threats. We also call on the U.N. to respect the will of the Taiwanese people that want to participate in the U.N. system.
Paul Yin-Lien Chen is the director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Guam.