Interpol is the world’s largest police force, and will soon host its 90th General Assembly meeting from Oct. 18 to 21 in New Delhi, India. Comprising 195 member countries working together to combat crime internationally, Taiwan has been excluded from Interpol for political reasons since 1984. However, Taiwan is ready, willing and able to participate in global police efforts. Because of modern technological advances, crime is no longer contained by geography. Taiwan’s exclusion from Interpol creates a void in the prevention of international crime, which has a negative global impact.
During the pandemic, the world came to rely on the internet more than ever to stay connected. While normal life has resumed, it is certain that our internet habits are here to stay. Working, studying, shopping and conducting other transactions online have become standard. However, digital financial services are an easy target for criminals and have made investigating these crimes more complicated for police. In 2021, Taiwan reported fraud-related losses of approximately $186 million, indicating that fraud has impacted national economic development. There is no doubt that financial and telecommunications fraud poses a challenge to countries worldwide.
In recent years, fraud has evolved and become more sophisticated. Scammers are always developing new ways to commit fraud. Cryptocurrency schemes are the latest popular scam to inflict heavy losses on unsuspecting victims. When Taiwan’s police investigate cases, they often encounter difficulties arising from the fact that servers, accounts and cryptocurrency exchange platforms used by criminals are based overseas. It makes it nearly impossible to stop the money transfer and reduces the chance of justice for victims. Transnational police cooperation between Taiwan and other countries via Interpol would help reduce the number of fraud cases and contribute to the consistency and efficiency of governments worldwide in fighting financial fraud.
Another serious issue facing the global community is human trafficking. Scammers are adept at targeting job seekers with promises of easy work and high pay in other countries. However, most of the jobs are fraudulent or too good to be true. Upon arrival, the victims often find themselves in a scenario where they are trapped in a living nightmare, unable to easily escape. Taiwan police make every effort to crack down on transnational crime, but, without the help of Interpol, it is increasingly difficult to fight alone. This year, reports have emerged of Taiwanese citizens being held captive by crime organizations and forced to engage in fraudulent activities in Cambodia, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates and other countries. International cooperation is urgently needed to rescue human trafficking victims and fight such crimes.
Transnational crime involves multiple countries, which slows investigations. Due to not being a member of Interpol, Taiwan is further slowed while investigating international crimes. We can be certain that criminal tactics will continue to evolve and new methods of scams and fraud will emerge.
Taiwan stands ready to share its police experience in modern crime solving and to exchange intelligence with Interpol members. The international community can depend on Taiwan to continue working with global partners to make the world a safer place for everyone.
Paul Yin-Lien Chen is the director general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Guam.