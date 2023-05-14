The University of Guam recently held a forum to discuss the ongoing crisis in Taiwan and its implications for the Asia-Pacific region. I was honored to join this interesting and informative panel. The geopolitical reality is that what happens in and around Taiwan is of great importance to Guam and the entire Asia-Pacific. Taiwan has an unshakable faith in its democratic system and has repeatedly called upon China to embrace the call for “peace, parity, democracy and dialogue”. Fostering positive interactions serves the well-being of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and the Asia-Pacific region.
Taiwan’s government is committed to its approach of steadfast diplomacy and is focused on building strong relationships with diplomatic allies and countries that share the common values of freedom and democracy. The Taiwan Relations Act, passed by the U.S. Congress in 1979, provides a strong foundation for Taiwan-U.S. cooperation in the absence of formal diplomatic ties. The U.S. has repeatedly reiterated its security commitments to Taiwan under the TRA and the Six Assurances.
The Six Assurances is a set of informal commitments made by the United States to Taiwan in 1982, during a period of uncertainty about the future of Taiwan's international status. It includes promises from the U.S. to not set a date for the termination of arms sales, not to consult with China before making decisions about arms sales, not to mediate between Taiwan and China, and not to pressure Taiwan to negotiate with China on sovereignty.
In 2018, the Taiwan Travel Act was passed unanimously by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Trump. This legislation encourages visits by officials at all levels from both sides, underscoring the strong support for Taiwan from the executive and legislative branches of the U.S. government. In 2020, the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act (TAIPEI Act) was also passed by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Trump, expressing U.S. support for Taiwan’s diplomatic alliances around the world and Taiwan’s participation in international organizations.
In order to promote bilateral relations, Taiwan has worked to build a consistent and sustainable cross-strait relationship with China. Since 2008, talks between Taiwan and China have produced 23 agreements, of which 21 have come into effect, plus two consensuses. The most significant of the accords is the Cross-Straits Economic Cooperation Framework Agreement (ECFA) of 2010, which aims to strengthen trade and economic relations between Taiwan and China.
In recent years, however, China has set political preconditions for cross-strait exchanges, unilaterally suspended official interactions, and exerted political suppression and military intimidation upon Taiwan. In 2019, China proposed the “one country, two systems” model for Taiwan, disrupting the status quo of regional peace and stability.
China has also stepped up attempts to intimidate Taiwan with military drills. Taiwan faced large-scale deployment of China’s Navy and Air Force in August 2022, following the visit to Taiwan by then-U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and again in April 2023 following Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen meeting in the United States with current U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Given China’s rising aggression towards Taiwan, we encourage like-minded countries to work together to counter these actions.
Taiwan’s unwavering position is to maintain the cross-strait status quo. This is Taiwan’s commitment to the region and the world. Peace, prosperity, and development in Asia are common responsibilities of all countries in the region. Therefore, cross-strait issues are connected to regional peace. Taiwan will safeguard regional security by continuing to extend goodwill and maintaining stable, consistent, and predictable cross-strait relations with China.
To quote President Tsai from her November 16, 2022, virtual remarks at The Struggle for Freedom event at the Bush Center: “…the people of Taiwan continue to meet these persistent threats with calm and composure. And the Taiwanese people have never shied away from utilizing their skills and expertise to counter authoritarian interference. For Taiwan, democracy is more than a fundamental value that unites our people; it is also a critical asset in addressing major challenges.”
As a model global citizen, Taiwan aims to promote humanitarian aid and disease control while actively participating in international efforts to tackle climate change, terrorism, and transnational crime. Taiwan continues to seek meaningful participation in intergovernmental organizations such as the World Health Organization, International Civil Aviation Organization, U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, and International Criminal Police Organization. These efforts have won the staunch support of diplomatic allies and like-minded countries.
Taiwan faces hostility from China’s dictatorial regime on a daily basis and understands the seriousness of the threats Guam faces. As the United States steps up its military presence and cooperation with strategic regional partners, Taiwan stands with the U.S. and Guam in the defense of the Western Pacific region.
Paul Yin-Lien Chen is the Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office.