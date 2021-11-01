Take proactive steps to ensure prison construction is smooth and efficient

I have been following, with great interest, the news about the new prison to be built on Guam. Kudos to the leadership at the Department of Corrections for going to the mainland to see and speak with the experts in prison design, planning, engineering, construction and maintenance to develop a master plan for Guam. As Maj. Antone Aguon stated in a recent interview on local talk radio (in response to a criticism that there are more important things like schools that need to be addressed), if we don't address the prison problems now, we will end up going into receivership and that would cost way more than if we tackle it ourselves. Also, the conditions at the prison are unsafe for the personnel and the inmates and detainees. And more humanely, the people incarcerated are human beings; they are our family members; they are our friends, who have to pay their debt to society. They should be provided with adequate and humane living conditions and care.
I have a suggestion for the leaders at DepCor that is worth exploring, that would make the build process a lot smoother and more efficient:
Seek authorization to obtain in-house counsel and maybe a contracting officer for this purpose. As it is now, DepCor is serviced by the Office of the Attorney General for legal assistance and GSA for procurement. A dedicated and focused attorney and contracting officer to help navigate a tremendous project like this would be invaluable. The annual salary of an in-house attorney for the build would be negligible to the savings that would be realized by practicing preventative law.
When I was chief of administrative law at the 1st Cavalry Division in Fort Hood, Texas, we had civilian attorneys at our higher headquarters, III Corps, that were dedicated to oversee and advise contract officers on major Mil Con (Military Construction) projects. These attorneys helped with procurement, scope of work, protests, etc. This was called preventative law - having legal reviews and legal advisers at every step of the way.
I imagine if DepCor had a knowledgeable attorney dedicated to the build and a contracting officer, it would be a tremendous and cost-saving asset. The attorneys and the experts at the AG's office and GSA have competing priorities and many other responsibilities. The attorney and contracting officer should also understand DepCor intimately, know how they tick, and know what their very specific needs are. When I was a brand new JAG officer in the Army, I was taught that whenever I go to a new type of unit, I should go to their field training to see how they fight and how they operate so that I can know how to best serve their needs.
Again, kudos to the leadership at DepCor, and best wishes on this very important community need.
Peter J. Santos is a resident of Hågat.