Thank you to Agat officers who responded to call about a snake

Happy New Year, Guam! This is a thank you letter to police officers Brian Santiago and Dwayne Cruz from the Agat Police precinct. They are two heroes from Guam’s Best!
I had the most horrible experience about a month ago. I didn’t tell my kids until two or three weeks after the incident but did tell a couple of friends. I hated the incident so much and was too traumatized by it, I didn’t really want to talk about it.
But on that fateful evening, getting ready for bed, about 11:30 p.m., I needed some water so I went upstairs to our kitchen to get it. There was some light coming from the street light and some shining in from the moon, but I needed more light. So I walked towards the stove light next to the kitchen sink.
The following were the events processed through and etched in my mind, hopefully, not forever!
Right before I reached for the light, I was quickly alarmed by a large "garden hose" being pushed through the open kitchen window! Or, visible enough, from the moon and street light, ‘the handle of a large shovel’ was protruding from that open window.
As I turned the light on, a large 6-foot snake started crawling from the window to the end of the sink, along the kitchen counters filled with dishes, crawled up more counter space, etc, etc., etc.!
It is so true what it said in Genesis, “On your belly, you shall crawl and all creation will hate you and will want to kill you at first sight!” Or words to that effect.
I was horrified, petrified, provoked, felt invaded, like an evil force piercing through my chest, an uncanny evil force had invaded, threatened, and terrorized in my home. (I felt) all the hateful, fearful emotions coming out and wanting to cry and cry and kill it! kill it!
But, I don’t know how to kill it! It was so huge and long! And I needed to call someone to kill it. But I don’t want to call anyone at 11:45 at night. By this time, my daughter Candi came upstairs, and we both felt so helpless! So I called 911. And they told me that the men will be on their way ASAP.
While waiting, I called my friend Rachel Stone. God bless my dear friend, she also called 911. Afterward, she called me back and was really trying to keep me calm. She kept me on the phone till the police arrived. Candi was braver than I was, she was not fearful, however, she was grossed out but was calm and collected.
The police came about 30 to 45 minutes from the time I called. Officers Brian Santiago and Dwayne Cruz were wearing masks and official coverings to fend off the viper. We lead them into the kitchen, and immediately they saw the snake perched on top of the pantry.
Officer Santiago knocked the snake down with a rake and officer Cruz hit it with the mop handle. One of the officers then he gripped it with our bush clipper.
Officers Dwayne Cruz and Brian Santiago saved me and my daughter Candi from a most horrendous sleepless nightmare. And we truly appreciate them, they are our heroes!
Patricia R. Perry is a resident of Nimitz Hill.