Since the Department of Youth Affairs Lagu Youth Resource Center in Dededo first opened its doors to the community in October 2008, it has provided an array of preventive and outreach programs and services not just to the at-risk children and youth population, but to all the island's children and youth who sought positive youth development opportunities to excel and be change agents within our island community. As a result, the youth center was and still is a safe haven for many children and youth.
After being around for almost 12 years, Lagu’s exterior condition has deteriorated and DYA was currently working on procuring services and equipment to restore it to its original state.
In the process, we received great news from our intern, Keila Garver, who initiated the assistance of her husband, Michael Garver, a hospital corpsman 2nd class, and others from the Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 Second Class Petty Officer Association, to water-blast and clean on Feb. 8. We are eternally grateful for their generous assistance and “labor of love” for our children and youth, and would like to recognize the following individuals:
Keila Garver and her husband, hospital corpsman Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Garver; hospital corpsman Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Cuevas; aviation electrician's mate Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Boring; aviation electronics technician Petty Officer 2nd Class Mitchell Buehler; aviation structural mechanic Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Cartwright; parachute rigger Petty Officer 2nd Class Beatriz Salgado; and aviation machinist's mates Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Stairs, Leslie Simmons and Jeffery Willis.
We additionally would like to thank Lillian Opena Guerrero for the cases of bottled water she graciously donated to keep our volunteers hydrated.
May God bless you all for your generosity!
Corrine T. Buendicho is an administrator at the Department of Youth Affairs Lagu Youth Resource Center in Dededo.