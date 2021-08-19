In early June, our brother suffered a stroke and was rushed to Guam Memorial Hospital. When found in his home, he was unconscious and unresponsive. While being whisked away in the ambulance, a myriad of questions raced through our minds. Is he going to be OK? Will he die? What are we going to do? What can we do?
At that point our options were few as we placed our trust in the people who now had our brother in their care. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, visitations at the hospital were extremely limited which made the burden of worry that much heavier on our shoulders. For many of us family members, the power of prayer was all we had to rely on. And pray we did!
Fast-forward to today, he is home now, is in good spirits, and his health is improving with each passing day. This could not have been realized were it not for our prayers and the good folks in the medical community. The GMH staff even went out of their way to celebrate his birthday at his bedside when he could not spend it at home with family.
So, from the EMTs to the doctors, nurses and the entire team at GMH third floor and Skilled Nursing Facility, we express our sincerest and heartfelt gratitude. Your professionalism, medical expertise and compassion for our brother definitely accelerated his recovery.
From our family to the GMH and SNF family, God bless you! And thank you!
Robert Cruz is a resident of Agat.