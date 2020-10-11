Many have spoken about the intensity and pain that suicide brings. To the parents, siblings, friends, relatives and the community left behind, the feeling is heart-wrenching, with questions of self-blame, “What did I do to let my loved one seek death? Guilt, “What could I have done to save my loved one from taking their own life. Why did I not see it coming?”
At times, individuals who have attempted suicide and survived may have consequential lifetime debilitating physical and mental damage, and this can come to great financial obligation to their families.
As members of our community, we have an unfaltering duty to be consistent in being proactive in our battle against suicide and not only in words but in our actions. During these tumultuous times with COVID-19, a high degree of our population is extremely anxious about COVID-19.
Because of this, many have requested me to please talk to their very restless, frightened employees. Mothers are seeking assistance for their agitated, depressed children, companies seeking solutions to help their managers during these very hectic times causing so much panic and apprehension not only with their people but with their families and extended families as well.
This highly infectious COVID-19 has ravaged the spirit and zest of many across the board regardless of age, gender, financial status and lifestyle. Countless members of our community have dramatically surged to pessimism rather than optimism.
The uncertainty of the pandemic has ruined and damaged many lives. Front-liners have high levels of pressure and fear of infecting their family members. To family members who have pre-existing morbidities, they are less visited by their relatives for fear of being carriers of the virus. Social distancing, or social isolation has intensified depression not only for the elderly but the children and other age groups that rely upon friends and family for socialization and visitation. One driving force of suicide is aggravated by a forceful degree of lonesomeness. The intensified mood of loneliness and feeling no one cares about them surpasses their rational reason of why they are not being visited more often.
A surge of financial and economic loss has become an enormous strain to many families. This disturbance has brought many to the edge. Behavior and attitude that they have never shown before are now pronounced with apathy and recklessness and verbalization of suicide.
These factors can lead one to helplessness, hopelessness, despondency and can certainly be a pathway to suicide.
If we notice unusual behavior and attitude of our friends, families and acquaintances, reach out to them with compassion and empathy before they get deeper into a mood of despair. Stay with them. Listen to their stories, help them regain their sense of confidence and self-worth, check on resources that you can lead them to.
How do we do this? When your friends or family members’ behavior and attitude abruptly shift to a complete opposite behavior, communicate and show your concern for them. It is our responsibility to extend a helping hand and assist.
Break the silence, connect, communicate and care.
LifeWorks Guam recently held its 16th annual LifeWorks Guam Out of the Darkness Candlelight Memorial Virtual Service.
COVID-19 is temporary, with patience this too shall pass.
Marie Virata Halloran is a registered nurse certified in death and grief studies. She is executive director of LifeWorks Guam/Rainbows for All Children Guam.