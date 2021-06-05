That's right: No exception

This letter Is in response to the Article, "No exception to the rule?" by Father Fran Hezel, published in The Guam Daily Post on May 24.
Father Fran Hezel, thank you for addressing these Catechism "Essentials" that are apropos to the challenges facing the Catholic Church.
You titled your article, asking a question, "No Exception to the rule?" And you called rules, absolutes, which you were taught the first part of your life, and had to "modify" them the second part of your life.
I will address one absolute, you talked about that I’m familiar with, and that is the absolute of abortion. I never had to struggle with this, for as Catholics, we were taught the absolute of, "Thou shall not kill!"
Your question title, "No exception to the rule?," requires an answer, and I will answer it. Yes, Father Fran, that is right. There is never ever, an exception to the rule for killing an innocent human baby, by abortion or otherwise.
You made an analogous example where an expectant mother of four, is faced with a high-risk pregnancy. You were genuine in your concern, regarding her health and her four children at home who need her. This is so well understood, and so prevalent in such situations. And you stated that it’s better to pick the option with the least harm. Which you preferably meant abortion.
However, with this mindset, people seem to mentally and morally deny/forget that there’s a living breathing human baby in the womb of the mother. The humanity of the child in the womb has a heart that is beating, lungs breathing, senses feeling, drinking and eating foods provided by the placenta, is alive, deserving of life, and wants to live!
The scenario of a high-risk expectant mother is used many times as the answer to justify the abortion of a viable healthy baby. Those who buy into this rationale, view the baby in the womb as expendable, and can be disposed of as an object.
As Catholics, this is an absolute wrong, and is considered murder in the eyes of God. We are taught "never do evil, to gain a good." The mother may go home to raise four children, but it’ll always be a known fact, that she killed one of her children, and broke God’s Commandment. We believe that we need to save them both!
These Scripture passages are forever etched in the minds of Christians:
“Before you were formed in you mother’s womb, I knew you.” “I have carved you in the palm of my hand.” And, “Does a mother forget her baby, or woman the child within her womb, but even if these forget, I will never forget my own.”
As Catholics, we believe that God can turn the tides, and calm the angry seas! We believe in miracles, God is GOD!
Father Fran, there are many testimonies by fathers and mothers, who lived through a heart wrenching, test of faith in having to choose between mother and baby, in life and death situations. And most of the time, the primary decision is to save the life of the baby. And as witnessed, babies live and mothers live. The saving grace according to these parents are three words, Mass, accepting God’s will, and prayers. Easy to remember, it spells "MAP" hmm, to eternal life?
The poignant analogy of the sick pregnant mother, was lived out in actuality by a real Catholic Italian woman.
She was expecting her fourth child, and was diagnosed with late stage cancer. She was a highly devout Catholic, and was advised by several doctor friends to terminate her pregnancy, as her cancer is in her uterus. But she chose to wait till her baby was born and then proceed with surgery to remove her cancer. Soon after, her baby was born, and seven months later she died.
Her name is Dr. Gianna Berreta Molla. She was the saint whose canonization was witnessed by her husband and four children by St Pope John Paul II.
I’m stumped, somehow you paralleled the killing of a baby by abortion, to the death of a military guard from the bombing outside the ammo artillery. The gap between the two deaths is a "wide Chasm," my priest friend told me. He explained it:
Abortion is done with the "intent of the will!" The guard on duty died during an attack.
"Thy will be done," Father Thomas said, reciting the Lord’s Prayer.
Father Fran, I hope that this will help on how we can address the hard case of pregnant moms in high-risk situations.
Thank you.
Patricia R. Perry is a resident of Piti.