We are living at a very strange time; the paradigm has shifted, and nothing in our world seems to be the same anymore. Our cost of living has rapidly gone up, employers either cannot afford to hire employees, the job requirements have changed, or people just do not want to work anymore.
The financial services industry offers lots of hopes and dreams, but they’re followed up with disclaimers. Traditional thinking is based on product solutions, different levels of risk, and calculated on assumptions based on math. We can suddenly find our planning does not take into consideration changing demographics, government regulations, real inflation, increased taxes, and the possibility of incapacity or nursing home care is not there. Future certainty is not included, and the possibility of leverage is not there. If there are unplanned changes in our finances, an accident is waiting to happen. How do you think you will respond when you realize it impacts you? If we have the wrong conversation we will never get to the right solution.
In a Zoom meeting recently, Leonard Renier, the owner of the Wealth and Wisdom Institute said the HIDDENOMICS of the financial services industry is key – knowing the impacts beyond the illustration can make a great difference.
He told the story about his new car. The very first time he drove it he went to the store. As he was going down the road a person had pulled into the middle lane to turn left. But about the time he got very near, they changed their mind and pulled back in his lane, causing an accident. As he sat there, he thought “If I had the ability to know about this beforehand, would I have made this trip?”
If you knew an unplanned accident was going to impact your financial plans in the future, who would you tell? Would you address it in advance? How would this awareness be created?
There are 9 elements in Hiddenomics, all hidden inside (beyond the illustration). The 5 core elements are Risk, Taxes, Regulation, Inflation, and Depreciation. The remaining four are considered flawed formulas: Time, Rate of Return, Monetary Unit, and Accumulation - often a fraction of what we will need during a lifetime of retirement.
To demonstrate, pretend you are 45 now and have $300,000 for retirement. If we can earn an annual return of 6.5% on the account for the next 20 years, you will have $1,000,000. Most would say that is a healthy sum. But if inflation was only 2.25% each of the 20 years, your buying power would only be $690,000. But then you suddenly realize you also need to pay taxes on the $1 million!! Should you be in just a 25% tax bracket, taxes of $250,000 must be paid on the accumulation, further reducing your buying power to only $440,000. So, what seemed like you were making a net of 6.5% actually turned out to be only a return of 1.95% in buying power. About then you will realize that politicians are putting free cheese in the trap, only it is not free, and the government owns the trap! Just who is the government anyhow?
The Fed is saying interest rates will go up four times this year. A loan is based on our ability to pay. So, if the rate of the mortgage goes up, so does the cost of the loan. That means the values of homes must go down because the buyer can only afford so much. How will that work out for you if you are selling or buying a home? What if you are on a fixed income? Does it seem logical to learn as much as you can to avoid some of the accidents?
The U.S. Department of the Treasury projects that by 2025 the U.S. debt will be $49.67 trillion!!!! If the debt is going to increase by 70%, how will that impact your taxes? How will leverage help unravel this “accident”? Is it time to see what guaranteed lifetime tax-free income does for you?
Keep in mind that there are about 80 to 90 kinds of taxes in our economy and that they are usually the worst kind - an after-tax. The World Bank estimates future personal retirement shortfalls will be between $6 trillion and $14 trillion. Will we be the ones who overcome this personally or will we inherit a huge problem? Avoid the accident.
L. Carl Peterson is president of Money Resources Inc.