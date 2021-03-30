The hype on various diets and labels on foods in the market has confused many people on what carbohydrates or carbs they should consume. Some people label them as “good carbs" or "bad carbs,” which led to the demonization of some carbs. So, let me break it down for you.
Carbs are a type of macronutrient found in certain foods and drinks. The other types of macronutrients are fats and protein. One of the primary purposes of carbs in our diet is to provide fuel for our bodies for optimal function. The most common disease associated with consuming too many carbs is diabetes mellitus.
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that carbs make up to 45% to 65% of your total daily calories, which translates to between 225 and 325 grams of carbs per day if you consume a 2,000-calorie per day diet. Studies have shown that many people are consuming way above this amount of carbs. I recommend that you sensibly watch what type of carbs and how many carbs you are eating per day.
Not all carbs are created equal, and they are also metabolized differently. There are three types of carbs, namely sugar, starches and fibers. Based on their structures, we classify carbs as simple and complex carbs. Simple carbs like sugars are broken down by our body quickly, and as a result, blood sugar or glucose rises and then drops quickly. That is why after consuming sugary foods, you may notice a burst of energy, followed by feeling tired. On the other hand, complex carbs like starches and fibers take our body longer to break down, and as a result, our blood level remains stable, and fullness lasts longer.
There are two types of sugar, namely “naturally occurring sugar” (found in milk and fresh fruits) and” added sugar” (found in sweets, cakes, ice cream, canned fruits, juice, candies, sweetened beverages and sodas). Along with energy, foods with natural sugars from fruits provide essential vitamins, minerals and fibers. The American Heart Association recommends no more than 25 grams per day of sugar for women and no more than 36 grams per day of sugar for men.
Examples of starchy carbs are beans and legumes, fruits, whole-grain products (brown rice, oatmeal, whole-wheat bread, and pasta), and vegetables. Plant-based foods, such as fruits, vegetables, and whole-grain products contain fiber. Fiber also regulates blood sugar, lowers cholesterol and keeps you feeling full longer. High-fiber foods include beans and legumes, fruits (especially those with edible skin and seeds), nuts (almonds and walnuts), whole-grained products, and vegetables.
Another way carbs are classified is either they are whole carbs or refined carbs. Whole carbs are unprocessed and contain fiber found naturally in foods, and these include vegetables, quinoa, legumes, potatoes and whole grain. Refined carbs are processed foods and have been associated with health conditions like obesity and diabetes. The latter group tends to cause spikes in blood sugar level, which leads to a subsequent crash that can trigger hunger and lead to food cravings. They are usually also lacking in essential nutrients. This group of carbs includes sugar-sweetened beverages, white bread, white flour, white rice, pastries, snacks, chips, sweets and breakfast cereals.
We need to choose the right carbs by cutting back on the simple carbs and refined carbs. This can lead to weight loss, as well as give you a feeling of more energy. Just because some foods have less desirable carbs do not mean you should kick them out of your life. You should get most of your carbs from the starchy carbs, fibers, naturally-occurring sugar, complex or whole carbs. You certainly do not have to cut all the rice, pasta, or skip my favorite taro cake and chocolate fudge ice cream as long as you eat these foods in moderation. Always remember, the “good carbs” or “bad carbs” do not cause you to get sick and gain weight instantly; it is the amount of carbs you eat. As I quote Giada De Laurentius, a famous Italian chef from the Food Network channel, who stated, “Pasta does not make you fat. How much pasta you eat makes you fat.”
Dr. Ramel Carlos is a board-certified neurologist practicing in Guam for 18 years and a specialist in epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology. He is also a pediatrician, a diplomate of the American Board of Disability Analysts and the editor-in-chief of The Guam Medical Association Journal.