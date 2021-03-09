I left Korea on Feb. 16, after completing my term as the head of Pyeongtaek SOFA Support Center in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province, Korea. You may wonder why a foreign officer arrived from Pyeongtaek and not from Seoul, the capital of Korea. Well, it is because the first and only local body of the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs is located in Pyeongtaek since September 2016. Against the backdrop of the United States Forces Korea Pyeongtaek’s era, which brought together almost all Command Headquarters like the USFK, Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs established its local office in Pyeongtaek for the purpose of not only offering counseling services to the Korean nationals who might experience inconveniences related to the USFK operations but also working to forge harmonious relations between Korean people and the USFK by promoting civil-military relations.
Pyeongtaek has been the land of opportunity to me. It led me to do what I aim to do with all my heart. I was afforded the opportunity to learn the history of Korea by visiting a great number of heritage sites scattered across Pyeongtaek while carrying out my required duties. I also imbued a sense of challenge to the young students through special lectures, where I shared the experiences I had abroad as a career diplomat, at the invitations of diverse educational institutions. I aided in paving the way for Pyeongtaek to become a global city by publishing Everyday English for Pyeongtaekers booklet series in collaboration with the Pyeongtaek International Exchange Center. It was a golden opportunity to witness how the robust ROK-U.S. Alliance work - through direct participation in joint efforts to fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was a privilege and an honor for me to play some significant roles. I am blessed that I became an honorary citizen of Pyeongtaek around the time of my departure. I wish I could have remained in Pyeongtaek longer, but a new journey awaited me.
I arrived at A. B. Won Pat International Airport in the wee hours on Feb. 17. Guam is my oyster and I wish to dedicate my last official duties in my diplomatic career to this beautiful island and its people. Guam extends the highest considerations to foreigners, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the government of Guam, the director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, and all the critical workers for their hard work and dedication.
Guam is picturesque and no matter where you are on the island, you can take in the beautiful skies and surroundings. I took a walk from Tamuning to Hagåtña, and I could appreciate the environment - The Women of the Island: Three Generations statue and Plumeria trees in the Alupang Beach Park, museum of Guam, Hagåtña Church, Chief Kepuha Park, Chamorro Village, Statue of Liberty in Paseo Park, San Antonio Bridge, Skinner Plaza, Korean War Memorial (for the Koreans who dedicated their lives), U.S. Naval Cemetery, Memorial of Freedom near the governor's complex and more.
One site that stood out to me was the San Antonio Bridge built in 1800. It is a small yet sturdy bridge. The stones are solid and unscathed. If you look at the center of the bridge you do not see any cracks – the left and right side of the bridge remains harmonious and the bottom of the bridge, which is shaped like an upside-down crown, forms perfect symmetry with 21 different-sized stones. To me, this represents Guam: sturdy, resilient and forever hopeful. This bridge can also be a compelling metaphor that Guam and Korea characterize - resilient in all situations. Equally, the bridge gives me a strong sense of inspiration to exhibit balanced leadership to guide all members of the Korean Mission to work in unity to fulfill our core targets: strengthening bilateral relations between Guam and Korea and enhancing the services available to Korean nationals and foreigners alike.
Guam is my home for the duration of my term, and akin to Pyeongtaek I hope to experience acute nostalgia for my days on Guam when my journey here comes to an end.
In Kook Kim arrived on Guam in mid-February 2021 to assume his post as head of mission of the Consulate of the Republic of Korea. He enjoys learning about new cultures and is excited about his journey on Guam.