The burden of COVID-19 on Guam is incomprehensible. Suicidal attempts can leave the withering person with a serious life-debilitating condition. Guam had 15 completed suicides from June to August. How many suicide attempts?
COVID-19 and families
On July 15, I received a phone call from Jayne, a full-time housewife. She is married to Peter and they have six children. Jayne’s message was, “Mrs. Halloran, my husband has been furloughed since March. He works at the hotel restaurant as a waiter, in addition he has two other part-time jobs as a waiter in other hotels. He is a good husband and father. He is a hard worker and enjoys his job. His tips are reserved for family treats. Last January, we moved into our three-bedroom home. We had a priest bless our new home; the kids were excited and celebrated our American dream. He had a goal on how to provide for his family.”
The joy did not last long. In March the lockdown started. On July 10, Peter’s boss messaged him and said he should find another job. The boss explained they just do not know when they will reopen. After reading this, he was never the same. He spiraled down quickly. Peter’s behavior and attitude changed. He felt depressed, forlorn and betrayed. He became lethargic, gloomy and slept most of the time. Little things angered him. He lashed out at the kids which he never did before.
Jayne found a note from Peter. The note said he is sorry for his emotions. The financial loss is overpowering. The years of hard work are going to waste. He does not know what else he can do to remedy the short-lived blissful home that has become a financial affliction. He feels helpless, hopeless and with excruciating pain. He wants to end it all. Let him rest forever. He feels trapped in this deep, dark hole. He asked for forgiveness and highlighted his love for all of them.
COVID-19 and front-liners
Front liners too are at risk of getting infected by COVID-19. The uncertainty brings distress, anxiety, depression, insomnia and fear of contamination and passing it to their family. Health professionals give their best care to comfort their dying patients. Let us encourage and give them our deep respect and dignity for being a front liner. Reports of nurses and doctors affected by the suffering and death rates of their patients who have attempted suicide.
COVID-19 and children
Children confined at home and the reduction of outdoor activities and social interaction with other kids are hardest to some kids who depend on social interaction. Dr. Mary Alford says the increasing rise of depression has a correlation with the suicide rate and children’s mental health.
Acknowledge the severity of the virus even if it is invisible. Emphasize safety measures diligently: Wash your hands, stay in shelter/home and social distancing, wear a mask. Say this is temporary but we don’t know how long. If your child is showing emotional and social withdrawal, feeling hopeless, lack of interest in activities that they enjoyed, do not hesitate to go to a health professional.
Parents must keep the family bonding going at home. Learning activities like reading, spelling and math games. cooking, cleaning, playing scrabble and card games. Physical activities: jump rope, virtual exercise and writing cheery notes.
COVID-19 pushing family members to suicide due to uncertainty, social isolation, economic problems. The vulnerable population: Individuals with pre-existing psychiatric disorders, low-resilient people, people who reside in high-COVID-19 prevalence areas, family member or friend who has died of COVID-19. COVID -19 and risk of suicide: Pre-existing psychiatric disorders, depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, alcohol and substance use disorders, other psychiatric conditions.
Suicide prevention and COVID-19: 1. Lower anxiety and loneliness in our community by traditional and social media campaign. 2. Connect and maintain relationships by phone or virtual technique, financial resources 3. Rest, eat nutritious food and exercise. 4. Community effort to visit loved ones living alone, especially the elderly.
Alarming signs of suicide: Expressing unbearable pain, sense of drowning with no way out, no reason to live anymore, being a strain to the family Action,: withdrawing from activities that they enjoy, outbursts, saying goodbye, thanking friends and families. Increase consumption of alcohol and drugs. Detaching from friends and family, giving away precious possessions, checking methods of suicide. Attitude: despondency, depression, apathy, shame. Assist: Connect - listen, communicate, ask, care, refer to a professional.
Marie Virata Halloran, RN, executive director of Rainbows for All Children Guam/LifeWorks Guam.