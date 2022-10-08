The downsides of GovGuam retirees' insurance coverage choices this year

I am a retired GDOE employee and fall under the Retiree Supplemental Plan Class 2A.
Class 2A is a retired employee and spouse who have Medicare A&B. Medicare will be our primary medical provider: Medicare pays 80% of our medical cost and our secondary health provider will be under the Retiree Supplemental Plan. RSP pays 20% of our medical cost.
I am writing this letter in regards to the government health insurance proposed for retirees, specifically under the RSP.
We are satisfied with our SelectCare Plan, and Straub Clinic, Honolulu, is our off-island medical facility. They process needed medical referrals efficiently without any delays. This year the cost of SelectCare has gone up 500%.
Let us compare the 2 health plans which I have listed in this letter. If we chose TakeCare, I have zero medical monthly cost. Our primary provider is Medicare. My husband has undergone heart surgery twice and is being followed up by his cardiologist.
In addition, through the years of running, he developed skin cancer. His dermatologist sees him every 6 months. If his dermatologist sees any suspicious lesion, he does the biopsy right there and sends the tissues to the lab for reading. TakeCare is not a provider of Straub, which my husband and I have been going to for our medical specialist care for the past 8 years.
I was curious and checked TakeCare about their health plan. They have severe restrictions on off-island health providers, including off-island medical diagnostic procedures. It takes three to 10 or more days to have an approval. Referrals and approval have to be done on Guam.
Delays in medical diagnosis creates stress and anxiety for the ailing patient. Our follow-up care is in a certified Medicare facility and Medicare is our primary health provider, which pays 80% of our bill.
The rule of thumb is early detection, like cancer or any other illness, early discovery is best in preventive medicine.
SelectCare has a medical liaison officer who helps facilitate the needed medical specialist and diagnostic procedures for referrals and authorization papers for their clients. Their service is remarkable.
Yes, TakeCare is cheapest at zero deduction. What about the anxiety, stress and volatile emotions felt by the family and the ailing patient, whether it will be approved or not for needed off-island medical specialist care, three to 10 days is a very long wait.
I am not sure who negotiated the Government Health Insurance Rates and Benefits, especially for the retirees who will use RSP. They did not consider the plight of the retirees. We are on a fixed income. The negotiation was held privately, so that we did not even know what benefits we are getting until Friday afternoon, Sept. 23.
It hurts the retirees, who qualify for Class 2A with Medicare Parts A&B. The difference between government share for Class 2A and Class 2B is astronomical. The government share for Class 2B is over $2,047.64 per month, and yet only the spouse carries Medicare, with Class 2A both spouse and retiree have Medicare Parts A&B the government share is $732 per month.
I am not sure how these rates where factored in, but it is so lopsided. It is incomprehensible.
If the government can subsidize Class 2B over $2,000 a month, then Class 2A should be subsidized more as well.