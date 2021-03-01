Editor's note: This is the first of three excerpts of an article about Magellan's stop in Guam 500 years ago.
In the rich and and evolving history of Guam, one of her most momentous events took place a half-millennium ago on March 9, 1521, the day of departure of the Armada de Molucca, led by Ferdinand Magellan. The stay of the Magellan expedition, which had arrived in the Mariana Islands from the east, appearing in the waters off Guam for the first time on March 6, ended in a deadly massacre, and the burning and looting of a CHamoru village.
The future conflict, and domination by the Spanish, in what may now appear inevitable with the 1565 claim of annexation by Miguel de Legaspi and the arrival of Spanish soldiers with Father Diego Luis San Vitores in 1668, had been foreshadowed.
A relatively strong body of information exists today on the event due to the extraordinary quantity and quality of research that results from researchers’ fascination with the legendary first voyage of circumnavigation. Because the captain, known also by his Portugese name Fernao de Magalhaes, stands as one of the most studied people in world history, the story of the deadly incident at Guam becomes even more clear. New sources may still yet surface. By contrast, far fewer details exist as to the later Spanish ships which appear, rather soon after at Guam, by the end of the 1520s. The Loaisa Expedition, sailing from Spain, arrives in 1526 and the Saavedra Expedition, having been constructed on the Pacific coast of Mexico by none other than Hernando Cortes, arrives in 1528.
The skiff
Taken by adventurous islanders from the flagship Trinidad on March 8, a Spanish skiff was closely followed that day by the irate Spanish “where they had seen the skiff carried off to,” according to the eyewitness known as the "Genoese Pilot." A fateful decision was made by Capt. Gen. Magellan to, at all costs and with deadly force, seize back the vital yacht tender.
The islanders quickly grasped the value, not so much for the small boat, which would be inferior to theirs, as for the numerous nails affixed in construction. In fact, any small piece of iron was greatly desired by the local people. Even with limited tools, the islanders quickly learned to shape nails and iron pieces into tips for spears for use in fighting and fishing. It may be argued that they knew well in advance of iron.
Several of the eyewitnesses made reference to Magellan reacting as if he had been personally affronted even though with the good seafaring craftsmanship available onboard, the skiffs were replaceable.
The CHamoru people of Guam had likely saved many previous vessels and were justly rewarded by those who had been saved. Coupled with the fact they were absent normal resources, while a civilization apart, they probably felt justified in the taking of a skiff in exchange for their assistance. The Spanish disagreed.
Umatac
The fateful incursion the morning of March 9 likely took place at the scenic village and bay of Umatac. The skiff, as witnessed by the Spanish, had been taken ashore for the night, as would be all proas. Acknowledged by most as the place of battle, the village has been memorialized as the official site. Even in the unlikely chance Magellan sailed down the eastern seaboard, his ships still may have made their way to the beautiful bay near the southernmost point of the island.
The best sources regarding the exact location may be the people of Umatac and other CHamorus. The islanders most likely pointed out Umatac village as the site of incursion to the next Spanish visitors. Absent a written language, CHamoru oral traditions are celebrated and respected. The Spanish and other Europeans who arrived over the following decades also, for their part, accepted Umatac as the site. CHamorus were noted as to remembering for decades the name of one of the world’s great castaways, Gonzalo de Vigo, who originally had been with the expedition. As late as the annexation claim during the call at Guam by Legaspi in 1565, foreigners remarked as to their astonishment at the memories of the CHamorus, who still yelled "Gonzalo" as a common refrain of greeting.
Many historians suggest the possibility of at least one earlier landing. Leading Guam history authorities Robert Rogers and Dirk Ballendorf propose such a landing along the northwest shoreline.
Mike Warren is a retired high school history and English teacher with 35 years of classroom experience in the Los Angeles area. He describes himself as a student of Guam history and culture, for over 50 years.