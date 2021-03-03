The first Spanish-CHamoru battle: Blood shed in Umatac

Editor's note: This is the third of three excerpts of an article about Magellan's stop on Guam 500 years ago.
Assembling some of his most tried and trusted fighters, the captain sent ashore over 40 men. Magellan was among them. Two vessels, long boats or launches ferried the soldiers in from the ships offshore. In support of the landing, standard procedure might dictate the use of siege cannon to clear the landing site.
Either because of bombardment or by seeing the imminent arrival of a fighting force, the people of Umatac wisely took to the hills and vacated the village. No matter how brave the Umatac villager, or even the CHamoru warrior, they could not defend themselves from the invaders on that day.
The Spanish soldiers marched into the village without facing immediate resistance. As many as 50 huts were razed by fire. With more people living in the southern half of Guam in that era, Umatac stood as a good-sized village. “The coast towns had each from 50 to 150 houses,” according to author Laura Thompson. Approximately 50 proas were destroyed where they sat. The captain-general was known to be beside himself and capable of burning the village in a simple act of wrath.
Loot was taken from Umatac in the form of fresh fruit, sugar cane, dried fish and rice. Antonio Pigafetta, a Magellan assistant, stated that the take did not arise to “real provisions.” With the highest point on the island near Umatac, the Spanish also understood that the all-important water would be found close to the village in streams or rivers.
Seeing much of their village ablaze, some villagers chose to return, resulting in the deaths, according to varying Spanish eyewitnesses, of seven or eight CHamorus.
One woman, who had returned with the men to protect what was left of the village, gave her life.
Without an interpreter, it was still clear to the CHamorus that the skiff, somewhere in the local hills or vicinity, must be returned. There is nothing in the record which establishes that hostages were taken. Further property and lives were at risk over the skiff. “The natives were forced to bring it back having lost several of their men,” according to Peter Martyr.
Realizing the fight would be bloody, several of the sick, devout Catholic sailors, left behind on board the ships, asked their fellow soldiers to bring back the entrails from any islanders killed. A method of anthropomancy, for divination and healing, includes placing the entrails from another over one’s stomach or torso to gain relief and hopeful cure.
Umatac had paid in bloodshed, the first price of dealing with the foreigners. Only one European died at the Marianas, "Master" Andrew, the lone Brit on board, who succumbed to the ravages of the Pacific crossing.
Those crewmen who had died in the three-month crossing of the Pacific were buried at Umatac.
Departure
Magellan wasted no time in taking his leave after the retrieval of the skiff. According to Pigafetta, they “left immediately, following the same course.”
The fleet sailed southwest after departure to reach their ostensible target of the Philippines. Their course farther into the Philippine Sea took them meaningfully past no other islands in the Marianas, confirming that the departure was from the southernmost island of the chain.
The departing sailors were taken aback when followed by at least 100 proas, with Peter Martyr, a secondary source present at the interview in Spain of a few crewmen who returned, stating 200 vessels. Astonishingly, many of those aboard the proas proffered trade, with some only feigning friendship to safely get close to the larger ships. While a few final exchanges were made as the ships made headway, most of the CHamorus either made final attempts at the taking of yet another skiff or outright attacked.
Crewmen were astonished by the reaction of islanders who had been pierced through the torso by arrows shot from crossbows. Several soldiers remarked as to how the islanders initially looked bewildered, at the arrows penetrating their chests. “They pulled out the arrows so that they could look at them,” according to Pigafetta, “and so died.” The most “seasoned soldiers did not stop feeling sorry.” The CHamoru souls lost in the skirmish at sea that day added to those who lay fallen behind at Umatac, most of those ashore likely suffering the same fate brought by the deadly crossbow.
The fact that Spanish arquebuses were also used to fight off those in the proas signals the severity of the skirmish. “While we moved” to reload an “archebus shot they would circle us six times so gracefully that it is not possible to do better,” according to Pigafetta.
The proas, in the hands of the CHamorus, were able to pass under the rope used by the ships for pulling skiffs, even at full sail. Following the Spanish fleet for about a league, the pursuers would hold up fish in the air as if ready to toss them on board. As soon as the sailors let down their guard, the islanders dropped the fish and pummeled the crew with stones. Pigafetta’s phrase that they “shot stones” indicates the use of slingshots.
Some pursuers shouted, laughed and ridiculed the fleeing sailors. Yet others still wanted actual trade, perhaps understanding that only a last chance existed.
Mike Warren is a retired high school history and English teacher with 35 years of classroom experience in the Los Angeles area. He describes himself as a student of Guam history and culture, for over 50 years.