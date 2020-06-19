Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is crossing her fingers every day, lighting joss sticks, as she hopes for a miracle to save Guam’s economy, and she’s not going to get one.
As residents and taxpayers, we should’ve been seeing Adelup making a lot of adjustments in the way government does business starting this past March with the governor’s emergency executive order; but we haven’t. That is going to lead to bigger problems down the road, because even before COVID-19 hit, the government of Guam was developing cash flow problems. At the last Special Economic Session meeting, it was reported that tax collections were down, and only two special revenue funds that were meeting collection forecasts were tobacco taxes and fuel taxes.
Then in March, the governor shut down the island's economy, shutting down also tax-generating activities. For the past 90 days, business privilege tax collections have been down substantially because the economy is shut down. Payroll tax collections are substantially down because nearly 40,000 have been unemployed or lost hours since March. Fuel tax collections are down now because for three months most people minimized travel as the executive orders had directed.
For two months, a majority of government of Guam employees were on administrative leave with pay due to the executive orders, burning through the government's limited cash reserves. Even cash reserves for the autonomous agencies are down as the Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority are allowing customers to delay payments due to the COVID impacts.
The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority reported today a revenue loss of $25 million, which was offset with $21 million from the CARES Act, leaving the airport on track to report a $4 million loss for the year. What will happen next year without any CARES Act funding?
So how does Adelup project only a $4 million shortfall for 2020?
We only need to look next door at our neighbor Hawaii to see what our future looks like.
Hawaii’s government revenues are down nearly 35% for the fiscal year through May 2020 with three months left in the fiscal year with no sign of financial recovery. The governor of Hawaii is talking about a 20% across-the-board pay cut for all government employees, a freeze on hiring new employees, and other austerity measures like closing some agencies and departments and cutting operations of others to dramatically reduce the cost of government.
In a similar situation, what is the governor of Guam doing? Hiring more government employees, and high-paid executives and deputies; and refusing to make any changes to the fiscal 2021 budget.
Based on her responses to the economic calamity being inflicted on Guam’s economy and government revenues, it looks like her actions are limited to crossing her fingers, hoping the flow of federal funds into Guam will last forever.
Spoiler alert: Federal funds aren’t going to flow at the current level forever, no matter how many fingers the governor crosses.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is with the Guam Citizens for Public Accountability.