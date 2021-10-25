I thought it was ironic that the Fanohge Coalition is demanding the Post cover political status more diligently. I think the Post was generous and politically correct in their coverage of the recent publicly funded vacation to New York City taken by Josh Tenorio and Melvin Won Pat-Borja and several other high-paid government executives, because the status of the “decolonization process” as portrayed at the U.N. by Guam’s politicians is very politically incorrect!
Then, in a following letter to the Post, the Committee on Decolonization Executive Director Melvin Won Pat-Borja chimes in declaring that the United States is abusing the people of Guam when he states: “This is a colonial mindset that is toxic, disruptive and counterintuitive to treating people with dignity, respect and equality.” What he fails to point out is that the real oppressing power on Guam is the “administering power” (an intentionally used designation) of the local government.
The laws creating the Committee on Decolonization are flawed because they exclude the creation of a task force representing the people who support maintaining our status quo with the United States. Congress has made clear on several occasions that any territory wanting to change political status must have a mandate that includes all residents, not just a small subset of residents; so any efforts to change political status without an all-inclusive public mandate is nothing more than a waste of time and scarce taxpayer dollars.
The Treaty of Paris the United States signed made clear that any political change actions will have to go through Congress, and yet none of the activities by the coalition or the COD have made any such effort to petition Congress following the examples of Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, two other territories working political status change.
Then Josh Tenorio and Borja testified, claiming to represent the government of Guam, without any provable mandate, since the local “administering power” has for decades refused to do any real public education on political status or allow a public vote on the issue because they know the answer to the question already: the people of Guam prefer the status quo or an even closer relationship with the United States. Being forced to acknowledge that fact, if a vote is taken, will eliminate their ability to use taxpayer dollars to pay for very pricey vacations two to three times a year to New York City, and give politically well-connected insiders high-paying government jobs.
Tenorio claimed there are bipartisan efforts to bring about status change, and nothing could be further from the truth. There has been no political activity, let alone bipartisan activity, on the decolonization issue for decades, unless you call a $300,000 conference at a luxury resort attended primarily by the members of the Independence Choir a bipartisan activity.
Until such time as our local politicians wake up and recognize the fact that any decision regarding a change in political status is going to have to involve all the people who call Guam home, the sooner we will see real and meaningful activity on the question. Until that realization happens, the COD and its efforts will continue to be a political plum to be plucked by the local “administering power” to reward loyal politically well-connected INsiders with high-paying government jobs and luxury vacations to New York City several times a year – all paid for by taxpayers.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a resident of Sånta Rita-Sumai.