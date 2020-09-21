It's time for politicians to deal with the harsh realities facing our island.
Harsh reality No. 1: The COVID-19 pandemic is real. It has already changed our way of life in ways we can't imagine, forever. The damage inflicted on our economy is taking a greater toll on our people than the pandemic has.
With nearly half our working population unemployed or working reduced hours, families have been pushed to a level of poverty that will take years to recover from.
Harsh reality No. 2: Politicians failed to protect the health of the people. Proof is the lack of programs to help improve the health of our people at a time chronic disease rates for diabetes, cancer, hypertension, cardiac disease and the other metabolic syndrome diseases are skyrocketing. And now those "comorbidities" are contributing to the lethality of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Harsh reality No. 3: Shutting down the economy is not stopping the pandemic. The virus is already present on island and infection numbers are ramping up despite the lockdown, proving the administration doesn't have a plan to keep the people safe. Guam is not like the U.S., Europe or Asia, where travel is easy. As an island, it is very easy to control who comes through one of only four points of entry.
Harsh reality No. 4: The continued shutdown of the island's economy destroys more small businesses every day. The longer the economy stays shut down, the more small businesses will die.
As the administration enforces the lockdown under ridiculous rules set forth by the administration in their futile effort to eradicate COVID-19, they are forcing changes to the way people spend money that will be fatal to many businesses.
I lost 60 pounds since March. None of my clothes fit. I went to Kmart to buy replacements, only to learn clothing has been declared "nonessential." I can't buy clothes, but I can buy towels, bed sheets, washing machines, car stereos and alcohol. So instead of buying clothes from local stores, I was forced to buy them on eBay.
Harsh reality No. 5: As more businesses close, the unpaid taxes have zero chance of being collected. With dramatic declines of employment opportunities, more people are leaving Guam for better opportunities abroad, further reducing the tax base.
Common sense would dictate that we take advantage of our isolation and test everyone coming on island to minimize new outbreaks.
Common sense would dictate that we get real professionals into top management of GMH to stop it from being used as an ATM to reward well-connected INsiders, and serve as the emergency and trauma center it needs to be.
Common sense would dictate we keep as many people employed as possible, and lockdowns be limited to businesses that fail to observe the safety guidelines
Common sense would dictate that politicians use the federal funds given to our island to buy time to streamline operations in preparation of an economic slowdown that will last a decade or more.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a resident of Santa Rita and a candidate for a seat in the 36th Guam Legislature.