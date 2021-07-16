Claire and Agnes came to Guam right after Claire graduated from Assumption Convent, San Lorenzo, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and social work. Claire was always full of life, laughter and love.
In a crowd where everybody was serious, she would say something that would make everyone light in spirit and chuckle. She has a twin sister, Agnes Virata. Claire and Aggy were RH negative at birth. Both had to have a blood transfusion to battle the RH negative factor in their circulatory system. When they came home from the hospital, my parents had to hire a full-time nurse for Aggy as her blood transfusion did not work out well, her nervous system was compromised and she developed cerebral palsy.
They came to Guam as naturalized citizens. They were happy as a lark and had more freedom than ever before. Quickly Claire learned how to drive and she reassured Aggy early on that she will care for her and that she had nothing to fear. She will be her protector in life as long as they live.
Earlier, my parents bought a home in the village where I resided. This became their home. Things went well with the twins. My children would fondly visit with them. Claire would always have goodies for them to munch. They would drop by to say hello but their hellos stretched from morning to nighttime. My kids enjoyed visiting them and Uncle Butch.
Claire had a passion to always assist the needy, underprivileged, oppressed and the abused. She had a heart of a gentle lady. Her zest to encourage the lives of others, motivated and inspired her to work with the vulnerable victims of sexual, physical and emotional corruption. She worked at the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities, or DISID, Sanctuary, Department of Youth Affairs, Special Education at Department of Education, (the Bureau of Social Services Administration) under Child Protective Services and the Senior Citizens Division under the Department of Public Health and Social Services.
On June 25, my sister was admitted to the hospital for a colonoscopy. The preparation procedure was acutely painful and she started to bleed from the site. The next day they tried to prepare her again, it was still hurting. The pain was so unbearable that even with the medication it was intolerable. On June 29, Claire suffered a cardiac arrest in the hospital. She was revived for 30 minutes and suffered another cardiac arrest and died.
Our family is devastated and torn, two deaths in a period of three months, our precious and kindest brother Butch and now Claire. People say that deaths come in threes. Who could be next in our family? God is good, our faith in him gets stronger every passing day. Our family stays firm in trusting and loving our Lord, he knows best.
We are having a memorial Mass at Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica on Sunday, July 18. Rosary at 9 a.m. followed by Mass at 9:30 a.m. Merienda following a tribute for Claire will be held at the DNA Building 7th floor suite 703. We are observing social distancing, mask and protocol set by DPHSS.
I will not be able to describe how treasured and admired Claire was and the many lives she impressed on Guam.
Thank you and God bless.
Marie Virata Halloran is executive director of Rainbows for All Children Guam/LifeWorks Guam.