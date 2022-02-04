In 2005, when I was president of the Guam Medical Society, one of the largest medical symposiums ever held in the Pacific islands was convened to discuss a myriad of issues including SARS, cardiovascular disease and cancer care.
More than 500 medical professionals from Micronesia, Hawaii, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and the Philippines gathered in conference centers in Tumon to share much-needed medical knowledge and establish collegial alliances which are still important today. Clinical experts from Asia presented perspectives on the recent outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus infections which had killed at least 774 people around the world.
Among the many hardworking people who made this important gathering possible, local neurologist Dr. Kwang-Ming Chen secured critical funding from the government of Taiwan to support the travel expenses of more than 50 health care professionals from the outer islands of Micronesia and the Northern Marianas. In this time before reliable virtual conferencing, the gift of meeting our Micronesian medical colleagues face-to-face was priceless.
An unforgettable highlight for me were the several moments in the conference when some the world’s leading experts on tropical neurodegenerative disease met informally to speak among themselves. As we would sit for merienda with fruit and tea or lounge over a gracious dinner of freshly caught bluefin tuna, there would be Dr. K.M. Chen with Dr. Olivia Cruz and her many recollections of patients in the emergency room or the internal medicine wards at Guam Memorial Hospital.
Standing there in his elegant barong tagalog was the brilliant and industrious Dr. Joven R. Cuanang, medical director of St. Luke’s Medical Center and a foremost Filipino expert on the brain and the nervous system.
Beside them was the Humåtak neurologist John Steele, who would speak about house calls he would sometimes make with his friend the famous British physician Oliver Sacks, amid crowing island roosters, cycad jungles and the poor patients still afflicted with lytico-bodig.
These eminent physician scientists spoke passionately about their work with this still mysterious neurologic malady of Guam which resembles parkinsonism and Alzheimer’s dementia and features characteristics of the paralytic condition called Lou Gehrig’s disease.
My mind’s eye can still see Chen sitting there, immaculately dressed as usual, enthusiastically engaged in high-level neurologic debate and smiling amiably to anyone who should come by. Above all, Chen was a gentleman physician. He was also a Taiwanese patriot, a fluent Japanese speaker, and a successful volunteer streetside landscaper. Since 1964, he had chosen to raise his family on Guam and he planted many coconut trees all over the island.
For many years, Chen worked with seriously ill lytico-bodig patients at Guam Memorial Hospital. He endured many supertyphoons, survived massive earthquakes, and witnessed up close the drama and aftermath of the Vietnam War.
Chen was famously very blunt. With his gravelly baritone and pleasant Taiwanese accent, he would speak to me frankly about his frustrations with Guam Memorial Hospital being used as a “political football." By that, I took him to mean that Guam’s public hospital was too often used by local elected officials for their selfish advantage with unproductive wrangling and posturing between political factions resulting in failure to deal with serious health care issues or problems in a decisive or appropriate way.
Despite the dilapidated, dirty and dangerous hospital conditions perpetuated by Guam’s governors and self-serving Legislature, physicians like Chen were devoted to their patients and they persevered.
In the face of an epidemic of neurologic disease and strokes, in the shadow of pandemic threats like COVID-19, Chen and his colleagues chose to give their medical careers toward building a better Guam.
Chen was a marvelous teacher and a steadfast mentor to many medical students from Guam, including me. The cadre of well-trained local physicians now leading Guam’s fight against COVID-19 is a legacy of the generous tutelage of doctors like Chen, Olivia Cruz and Steele.
In fact, in addition to training the current generation of local health care leaders, all these aforementioned Guam doctors championed many of the positive coping mechanisms that have gotten our island through this recent terrible pandemic.
Exercise and clean eating were their mantra. The explosion of bicycling and farm-to-table goodness visible all over the island has its genesis in the neurologic lectures of Chen and his colleagues. To build a better brain, you must first grow a better heart.
Community immersion and “political” participation was modeled as an obligation. Although probably wishing to remain politically atheistic, all of Guam’s legacy neurologists were intimately a part of the island community. With these doctors, there was no ivory tower. They made house calls. They knew their patients’ families. They cried when their patients died.
Guam’s neurologists participated in the formation and rectification of many of our island’s emergency and public health enterprises. They attended government meetings. They testified before senators in the Guam Legislature. They worked proactively to make their community better for everybody.
Although this pandemic is not yet over, Guam’s health care has already manifested a newfound competence that has its roots in the work and inspiration of our legacy neurologists. The USS Teddy Roosevelt experience, with hundreds of infected COVID-19 sailors on Guam’s shores, allowed civilian and military physicians to work side by side with much respect and appreciation shown both ways.
After dedicating more than 50 years to caring for the people of Guam, Chen died in his sleep in his Barrigada home just a few months short of his 90th birthday. During these dangerous times, we have all stood on the shoulders of giants. In my mind, no physician stands taller than Kwang-Ming Chen.
Sleep well, Dr. Chen.
Dr. Vincent Akimoto is a family physician from Tamuning.