The lockdown is not working. There continues to be sustained community and worsened intrafamilial spread, the positivity rate is still at prelockdown rates, and the case doubling time has been increasing.
The only numbers that mean anything are hospital and intensive care unit admission rates.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Defense are great at providing ICU support. They help first, ask questions later, and leave the situation better than they found it. After admission, approximately 5-20% of COVID-19 patients will end up in the ICU but at least 30-50% will end up dying if placed on a ventilator. Because these patients deteriorate rapidly, they need to be close to an ICU. As COVID-19 patients typically stay in the ICU for several weeks, the Guam Memorial Hospital ICU risks becoming overwhelmed.
Not getting better but the solution is hiding in plain sight
The problem lies with the urgent need to decompress GMH which has been criticized for not preparing the Skilled Nursing Unit to accept COVID-19 patients. The CEO, an emergency department and ICU nurse, knows that anyone sick enough to be admitted because of COVID-19 needs to be in a proper, acute care hospital, not a nursing home (SNU). Relocating Obstetrics-Gynecology, Pediatrics, and all non-COVID-19 patients to Guam Regional Medical City will solve nothing because pregnant women and children can become ill or carry COVID-19 like anyone else.
The island has no choice but to force GRMC to start caring for COVID-19 patients and end the lockdown as soon as possible.
Dr. Macris is a former GMHA medical director, former Guam Medical Society president, former Guam Board of Medical Examiner Member and a retired Navy Reserve Medical Officer who practices in Florida and Hawaii (UHP-JABSOM) and until recently, the CNMI. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Preventive Medicine in Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine. He is living in Tarpon Springs, Florida.