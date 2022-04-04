For thousands of us living on this small island and in varied places across the globe, it is by political, cultural and ancestral qualification that we are called “CHamoru.” Since the days of early Spanish colonialism in late 17th-century “Guan,” the term was historically recorded to describe a race of native people that has since lost its etymology and significance and frequently debated about in wild conjecture. However, through 25 years of consistent linguistic study of ancient Austronesian vocabulary and their traditional use among several regional cultures that encompass over 386 million speakers from Madagascar to Easter Island, I believe that I have resolved this troubling mystery once and for all.
CHamoru, the prideful cultural label for the supposed indigenous natives of Guan had lost its authentic meaning through consistent misinterpretation within and of centuries-old historical records, misinformation and fabrications marketed by those who identify as local scholar-leaders and activists, and a concerted effort to limit authentication of our indigenous past by our churches, the government, higher learning institutions, and the media. Centuries before, the objective of an ensuing 25-year war to obliterate the existence of a pagan enemy, a ruling indigenous caste perceived as purely evil and savage-like, and to ascend a lower caste that willingly accepted the Catholic faith and the ways of civilized Europeans, and to fight its war, was achieved. Enter the dilemma and irony of CHamoru.
From my studies, I have uncovered that CHamoru is a closed compounded term formed by three Austronesian-rooted words, “Chat,” “Mone’” and “Ru,” which fused to form “Chat’mone’ru.” In the local vernacular, “Cha” or “Chat” is a negative prefix (negator) representing “not” during ancient times, and is similar to the English prefixes of “Dis,” “Un,” or “Im.” We observe its consistent application in common words such as Chat’pago (not beautiful), Chat’li’i (not looked upon well), Chat’finu (not well-worded), Chat’saga (not living well), Chat’hinasu (not good thoughts), Chat’a’an(i) (not like daytime), and many others. Additionally, its application was also extensive in the naming of family clans such as Chat’fan’lus (Charfauros), Chat’guan’af (Chargualaf), Chat’guin’na’ (Chaguina), and other groups, foreign and regional.
The well-understood local term “Manelu,” meaning “siblings” evolved by combining two Austronesian words, “Mone” and “Ulu,” where Mone in ancient times specifically meant “elder brother(s).” Although it can be politically comical or “punny” to some, the “ru” in CHamoru actually evolved from the word “Lu” or “Ulu,” meaning “head.” The Spanish made certain that most “L” represented sounds were replaced with the letter “R” within written records.
With this linguistic revelation, it can be logically deduced that the true indigenous people of Guan were called Ilu, Ulu, or Mone’ulu (Monelu) and were of the high "Mata’u" caste. Contrastingly, in pre-contact colonial times, those who were identified as Chat’mone’ulu were tenants from various regions of what is now the Caroline Islands and categorized under a subservient caste called “Acha’at (Acha’ato)” or “Ma’achang (Man’acha’guan).” This is evidenced by the hundreds of Chuukese, Pohnpeian, and Yapese terms embedded within the modern-day CHamoru language. Furthermore, one’s open declaration to be Chat’mone’ulu in ancient Guan society was typically required, but more so during the ongoing 17th-century war where Spanish “Soldados” did not hesitate to kill any and all known Ulu warriors or their families and allies. Moreover, the Chat’mone’ulus were instrumental in defeating the Ulus. Unfortunately, when the 25-year war had ended, 18th-century Guan had already welcomed a new social order where the Chat’mone’ulus or CHamorus quickly occupied the apparent cultural void and have since been mistaken as the indigenous founders of ancient Guan.
It is understood that this endeavor to uncover Guan’s authentic past will continue to ignite explosive criticism and outright rejection of reliable and thorough research by those who fuel their indigenous arguments with long-held misconceptions, hearsay, fabricated traditions, and outlandish legends and folktales. Still, however, the disturbing etymology of CHamoru and its consistent misapplication and misinterpretation must be clarified among those it deeply affects so that perceptions of “self” and “heritage” are adjusted and realigned for future generations to come. Brenda Shoshanna once wrote, “Unless we base our sense of identity upon the truth of who we are, it is impossible to attain true happiness.”
Elwin C. Quitano, Ph.D., is chief researcher, Indigenous Heritage of Guan, and a resident of Dededo.