Mother’s Day is one of the most celebrated of all national holidays. It is a brilliant blessed day honoring all mothers globally in different months of the year. Mother’s Day in the United States was founded by Anna Jarvis and first celebrated on May 12, 1907 after her mother’s death. Her deep love for her mother brought this national holiday of Mother’s Day.
On this notable day, mothers are highly esteemed with flowers, gift cards, precious stones, perfume, cake, home dishes and all earthly desires that can quench their mother’s spirit with deep affection for their enduring patience, dedication and sacrifices in raising their offspring safely in mind, body and spirit.
Mothers, together with their spouse or partners, work in harmony in rendering the best education for their children either vocational or academic to soar like an eagle and live independently. One imperative value I as a mother imparted to our children is the significance of God in your hearts. After all, God is totally free and no financial obligation is imposed on them!
What made me have so much admiration for mothers and children? As a nursing student, an essential part of our comprehensive nursing requirements before taking the national board examination was fulfilling our nursing residency with high competency evaluation in five areas: maternal and child care; communicable disease; medical surgical; psychiatric; and public health nursing.
Two of my favorite fields were maternal and child care, and psychiatric nursing. In maternal and child care, it was required of us to deliver 50 newborns by ourselves with the clinical instructor by our side. Some of my contemporaries were petrified and apprehensive but my anxiety was overcome with excitement and thrill over how to deliver the newborn.
At age 17, I felt like an expert delivering infants, using the Apgar score in determining their health, cutting the umbilical cord that connected the newborn with their moms, and checking the placenta to see if it is complete in appearance. It was an awe-inspiring splendid skill and knowledge. Bringing babies into this world almost always brought joy, vitality, effervescence and vibrancy not only to biological mothers and fathers, but to all across the board including adoptive parents. Babies bring happiness, new beginnings and a new sense of purpose of life with both mothers and fathers in so many ways.
Some mothers have come to a point of very challenging and tough decisions because of the uncertainty in their lives they have to give up their babies for adoption or some other delicate decisions. The enchantment, the mystic flavor and mysterious phenomena about the growth and development of a tiny seed budding into life after copulation is indeed incomprehensible and an exceptional gift that even science cannot completely explain at times. Being a mother is truly an exceptional occurrence in one’s lifetime. It is indeed a miracle that only God rules over and beyond.
I am a mother of five children. Every child I delivered, I was ecstatic and bonded with love as I first laid eyes on them. Rearing them was not that simple. Each one was unique in attitude, behavior, personality, traits, mood, likes and dislikes. As a mother, my expectation was at a standard of how I was raised, completely obedient, no questioning and follow the rules of the house. Little did I know that the world is not the same as the past. I am dealing with the here and now. The mission is the same: to raise loving responsible adults and to have successful meaningful lives but the manner you nurture and raise them is different.
Now, parents and children become partners, with negotiations combined with patience, and consequences are discussed in a comprehensive and clear manner. To improve my parenting skills and knowledge, I did a lot of reading, attended seminars on how to become a better parent to best benefit children. I had to adjust my thoughts of how educate, train, nurture, embrace and cultivate the hearts of children. I encouraged children to ask question and engaging with them in an open manner with trust and confidence. Rearing children was definitely a learning curve for me. I learned to stop talking and start listening. Respecting them with dignity. Connecting with them with an open mind and forbearance. Finding that set point of mutual agreement that will serve best for their future and family relationship. Negotiate, converse and plan goals. Being a mother is handmade by God in heaven.
There are so many children in need of a loving nurturing mother. Many opportunities to become one: teachers, school counselors, school nurses and other members of the school personnel. You can be one. Reach out to your hurting children, not necessarily hungry for food or thirsty for water, but needing someone to hear them and open their hearts and be listened to with empathy and kindness.
Be one on Mother’s Day. You will be glad you did!
Marie Virata Halloran is a registered nurse and is executive director of Rainbows for All Children Guam/LifeWorks Guam.