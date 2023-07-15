Every year in June and July we reflect on D-Day and the recapture of Guam and of World War II in general. Having been stationed in Germany and traveled all over Europe, I have been to the place of the most tragic genocide in world history – the former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps. To say that pure evil occurred there would be a severe understatement. Hitler and the Nazis were the worst stain on humanity.
Mr. Attorney General Doug Moylan, I am shocked that since you have taken office, you have dozens of press releases from “The Eagle’s Nest.”
The “Eagle’s Nest," in German, Kehlsteinhaus, is a reference to Adolf Hitler’s Bavarian redoubt above Berchtesgaden, where numerous war criminals, e.g. Joseph Goebbels, Joachim Von Ribbentrop, Walter Funk, Hermann Goring, Heinrich Himmler and others gathered to plan, discuss and execute a criminal plot to murder millions, extirpate Christian moral philosophy from the West and replace it with an evil German national socialism.
I pray that your reference was born of an ignorance of 20th-century history and, I hope, not of any unspoken sympathy, which would be extraordinarily offensive to all; not the least of whom are those who suffered, whose families suffered, and continue to suffer to this day at the hands of such villainy.
Peter J. Santos is a former prosecutor with the Office of the Attorney General of Guam and is now a defense attorney. He ran unsuccessfully as a write-in candidate for AG in the 2022 general election.