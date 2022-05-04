• Legal fact 1: The proposed Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022 was modeled after the Texas Heartbeat Act.
• Legal fact 2: The Texas Heartbeat Act was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on May 19, 2021. The law took effect on Sept. 1, 2021.
• Legal Fact 3: In over 22 legal challenges opposing the Texas Heartbeat Act, no court has struck down the law. It continues to remain law.
• Legal Fact 4: There have been two hearings before the United States Supreme Court about the Texas Heartbeat Act and neither time did the Supreme Court find it to be unconstitutional.
• Legal fact 5: Just last week, in a unanimous decision, the United States 5th Circuit Court of Appeals specifically upheld the provision that gives private citizens the right to file a civil action against any person that performs, induces or aids or abets an abortion.
• Legal fact 6: There are no sections, provisions, sentences or words in the proposed Guam Heartbeat Act that imposes criminal sanctions. The proposed act even prevents the attorney general from issuing an indictment.
• Legal Fact 7: The proposed Guam Heartbeat Act specifically gives the power to the people, not government, to enforce violations of the act by civil actions. This particular provision is the same provision in the Texas Heartbeat Act that just last week the United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit did not strike down. In fact, the court's decision also included instructions to the lower court to dismiss all claims alleged by the pro-abortion plaintiffs relative to the private enforcement provision.
• Legal fact 8: The ongoing Guam District Court case relative to medication abortions via telemedicine consults does not provide any legal positions that adversely affects the proposed Guam Heartbeat Act. The District Court case involved the challenge of a law that involved government action by government officials. The proposed Guam Heartbeat Act leaves decisions (in) the hands of private citizens, the people, not government.
• Legal fact 9: The United States' 50-year-old decision in Roe v. Wade has not, despite over 22 legal challenges, resulted in a court finding the Texas Heartbeat Act unconstitutional. (Similar) to the Guam District Court case, Roe v. Wade involved the challenge of a law where the government was responsible for enforcing an abortion law. The proposed Guam Heartbeat Act leaves the entire decision (in) the hands of our people.
• Legal Fact 10: The proposed Guam Heartbeat Act does not impose either criminal or civil sanctions against a woman who has had an abortion. The Act clearly states that no civil or criminal action can be brought against a woman having an abortion.
• Legal fact 11: The proposed Guam Heartbeat Act is constitutional.
Peter Sgro Jr. and Jacqueline Terlaje are Guam attorneys.