In our modern society, the impact of technology, particularly mobile technology including smartphones, has led to a pragmatic shift in the way people conduct their daily affairs, from research for school or work communication to leisure activities and personal planning. But no amount of technology usage can match up with the study of great people and emulating their character that results in work having a positive influence in the world. As we enter the new year, I would like to briefly describe some of these men and women. Hopefully, it will inspire you to make your own list and to greatness in 2020.
Reflection (noun: serious thought or consideration)
Consider the lives of the following:
• Abraham, the father of faith, who left his familiar homeland to establish a new nation in a foreign land without any resources. Let us learn to take steps like Abraham from the Bible, to go where no man has ventured to make favorable changes in our community and in our island.
• U.S. Presidents’ wives: from Martha Washington to Laura Bush. Let us examine a few of these first ladies. Martha Washington, the very first lady humbled herself by mending clothes for the poorest soldiers in the Continental Army; and President Rutherford B. Haye’s wife, Lucy Hayes opposed slavery and spent much time toward veterans’ needs, orphans’ homes and concerns of the extremely poor. Jacqueline Kennedy displayed “great personal and spiritual strength as she guided America through its national mourning of her slain husband,”(1) John F. Kennedy. Laura Bush, spouse of George W. Bush, supported many causes such as literacy and women’s health.
• Isaac Newton, with his amazing discoveries of the Three Laws of Motion, Law of Gravity, and being a founder of calculus, not only developed the scientific method with his experimentation but he also studied history and theology. His famous quote, “If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of Giants”(2) supports the view of following people who can help develop our lives.
Reconnection (noun: to join or be joined with something else again after being separated)
• Joshua, through his time with Moses and learning from his leadership, was able to amass a most incredible record in battle history. The war success of this Israelite commander would help guide him in reconnecting the people of Israel in the promised land as heirs of Abraham’s family line and as recipients of promises given to Abraham by the Lord. Read about his conquests in the book of Joshua (note details of his battles in Chapters 6, 10, 11, and 12 in the Bible).
• Esther was another person who took time to reconnect with her heritage by heeding the advice of her uncle Mordecai to break a royal rule to plead for her people. She interceded on behalf of the Jewish people in the Persian kingdom to her husband, King Ahasuerus (Greek name: Xerxes I) and saved the Jews from destruction. The story of Queen Esther that can be found in the book of Esther in the Old Testament rivals any television drama or classic romance novel.
• George Washington’s military strategies paved way to independence for the 13 colonies. This included a miraculous Delaware crossing on Christmas in 1776 that would eventually lead to a defeat of the Hessians (soldiers hired by the British) at Trenton, and help to connect General Washington to his future role as leader of the greatest nation to exist in the last 200 years.
Restoration (noun: bringing back to a former position or condition)
• Nehemiah is a prime example of a praying leader who used his faith “in rallying Jerusalem to rebuild its broken-down walls in only 52 days” against tremendous opposition; thus, leading to a spiritual restoration of the people of Jerusalem.
• Douglas MacArthur who coined the famous “I shall return” phrase in reference to the U.S. military takeover of Japanese-occupied Philippines during WWII, was instrumental in rebuilding a former enemy. Although General MacArthur would be described by some as “imperious, aloof, egotistical, and pretentious. To others, especially his headquarters staff, he appeared warm, courageous, unostentatious, and even humble,”(3) in his leadership role in restoring Japan as a 21st-century economic superpower, which in turn had a direct effect on growing Guam’s economy.
• Jesus Christ: It would be remiss of me to not mention Jesus Christ as instrumental in producing the greatest spiritual restoration of all time. Who would realize that as the Son of God prayed earnestly at Gethsemane on a dark night, his decision to go to Calvary to eventually die at the cross but experience a glorious resurrection would impact the world in ways never imagined!
A restoration of lost dreams and hopes are what we look forward to in the year 2020. However, your success for the new year must be predicated on people, not methods, as well as on faith in the Lord who can give us the fortitude in our souls to attain victory in our lives against any challenges that come our way whether they be in the form of broken relationships, poor health, financial setbacks, or work problems.
During the summer of 2019 I had the lens in my left eye replaced due to cataracts and that significantly improved the vision for my eye. Let us all choose to take the right path, undergo an “operation for our life’s lens” and experience a 2020 Vision.
