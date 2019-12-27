Quite a lot has changed since I first arrived at Guam in 1968 as a 4-year-old preschooler. This move from the Philippines occurred at the beckoning of my father who arrived more than a decade earlier as a foreign worker to assist rebuilding the war-torn island.
In this day and age of fast-paced living, incessant use of technology/electronic gadgets and social media gratification, the traditions of the Christmas season help to bring hope and some awareness of what life is all about.
Although each one of us can easily be occupied or distracted by the dazzling lights, Christmas parties and shopping for the myriad of gifts, there has to be a constant reminder of what Christmas is truly all about.
The activities and traditional practices of the December month are not wrong in themselves. As a child, I fondly remember setting up lights in the shape of the Bethlehem star in Tamuning, viewing the village belen and excitedly opening up gifts after attending a solemn midnight Mass. But often we allow the external glitter and material gifts to cloud the true meaning of Christmas – which is to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Allow me to share four phrases to illustrate why Christmas is for R.E.A.L.
R is for Release an attitude of giving in similar manner to our Lord Jesus.
E is for Exciting news of our Savior’s birth proclaimed and celebrated!
A is for Awesome God revealed His mission of eternal life by a redeemer and initiated by sending His son to be born as a human baby.
L is for Love of our Father God to allow His son to grow up to become the Messiah! “... gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.” (Romans 6:23b, NIV/NKJ Version)
As we struggle to secure a parking space in the shopping centers, scurry for the last-minute gift for a favorite auntie, pacify a restless daughter during a shopping spree or fret about what dish to bring to our parents’ Christmas brunch, take a deep breath to calm your spirit and pray as needed.
Rejoice and take hope in the good news of our Savior’s Birth! Give, even if a little money or food, and share some uplifting words to those around us–the homeless, the terminally ill, the lonely manåmko', the addicted teenager, and so on – who need evident deeds illuminating Christmas to be a time of love, joy and peace.
As we continue to celebrate the December birthday of Jesus Christ on our isle, remember God cares for you and desires for you to experience a Christmas miracle; that you would gain a sense of salvation and purpose as you ponder or reflect on the real meaning of Christmas.
Merry Christmas and God bless Guam!
Pastor Jose Gallego is the assistant pastor at the Abundant Life Church-Guam, an Assemblies of God Church in Dededo, Guam.