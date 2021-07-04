Editor's note: This is the second of a two-part letter on race.
Allow me to share a couple of personal examples of white privilege that I have experienced. I led a group of five police officers to Saipan to train their officers on traffic investigation. There were four CHamoru officers and one white officer in our group. When we arrived, the group that met and greeted our group automatically assumed that the white officer was in charge of our group and extended all the courtesies and respect to him that they would to the person who was the leader of a group. To their amazement, I quickly disabused them of their erroneous assumption and had the white officer carry our official equipment bags, as he was the most junior among us in our group, not because he was the minority.
Also, when I was assigned to the 807th Medical Command in Utah, I was the division chief of administrative law and as I prepared to depart that assignment, I began to train another major (who was very junior to me) who was my replacement. He accompanied me to observe as I trained our subordinate units all over the lower 48 states on various subject matters under my division.
Invariably, whenever we were at these training conferences, attendees would direct their questions to my replacement. Each and every time, he would tell them that he needed to defer to me as the subject matter expert and he would inform them that he was brand new and was there to learn as well. It appeared that everyone just automatically gave him all the credibility. He had blonde hair and blue eyes. As a side note, the Army recently removed official photos as part of the promotion packets because studies have shown that promotions were skewed based on photos, greatly favoring Caucasians. Also, studies have also shown that the awarding of medals in the military is skewed, again greatly favoring Caucasians.
Other racial privilege examples are again just racial biases manifesting themselves. I have been to games of pickup basketball in Long Beach, California. Guess who were the last to get picked? Guess who were the first to get picked? In an experiment by Harvard Business School in 2017, resumes with the exact same qualifications were sent to hundreds of companies. The only difference were the ethnicity and names. Those with Caucasian names and ethnicity were called for interviews, while those with Black or Asian sounding names were not. However, Asian ethnicities receive a racial privilege in areas of science and math and accounting type careers. Again, all these are just examples of stereotyping and racial biases manifesting themselves.
To say that white privilege does not exist is not being honest with oneself. But let’s face it, most people would rather not be uncomfortable than be honest.
The right wing response to Black Lives Matter is again, fierce denial and an unwillingness to understand or face reality. It’s using blankets to cover up all the mirrors and forbid any open discussion on what makes the right wing uncomfortable. It is again the right wing taking and twisting and demonizing a thing to attack the left wing.
Let’s try to understand: With regard to BLM, again, just like with white privilege, the messaging is problematic. It could have been fixed with one simple word, “too.” Black Lives Matter was not well received by the right wing because it seems to exceptionalize Black lives and negate other lives, which is why they responded with All Lives Matter. Adding the word “too” to Black Lives Matter would have been much more clear. What BLM is trying to convey is that in America, it all too often seems that Black Lives Don't Matter, so BLM was the rally cry to say that Black Lives Do Matter. The right wing response to BLM is that they avoided, deflected, and changed the narrative and then demonized BLM, instead of engaging in a healthy discussion.
To me, the best example of why the All Lives Matter response to BLM is wrong is this: Imagine there are four of you at the dinner table and everyone but you gets served something to eat. You say, "Hey, I need to eat." The other three say, “You’re not special, we all need to eat.” First, that response wrongly accuses you of asserting you are special and second, that response completely ignores the issue: You are being treated unfairly and differently. That response is avoiding the issue and deflecting.
Let’s try to understand: Critical race theory is a way of examining laws, policies, systems and society, being conscious and mindful of how race factors, if at all, into the apparently inequitable outcomes where one race gains advantages over other races. The response by the right wing is to again twist it and claim that critical race theory is simply indoctrinating and teaching society that all whites are blatantly racist. That is not at all what critical race theory is.
Critical race theory is looking at outcomes and looking to see if race or racial biases play any part in the cause of the effect. For a lot of issues, race has always been looked at as a factor when examining outcomes. Critical race theory is just the label that some thinkers put on this particular way of looking at cause and effect. In any given situation, the examination of cause and effect is very often mistaken. I suspect that there will be some who draw conclusions that race was a key factor in inequitable outcomes in a given area, but that conclusion would be wrong. I also suspect that there are areas where race is a key factor for inequitable outcomes, but race was overlooked.
In closing, I see that critical race theory is also misunderstood by the left wing. But to what extent is that misunderstanding caused by the rhetoric of the right wing? To what extent is that misunderstanding caused by the loud voices in the left wing who incorrectly say that critical race theory is proof that the system is intentionally designed to be rigged against people of color. To what extent is the right’s misunderstanding caused by the loud voices in the left wing that is just as guilty of misunderstanding critical race theory?
Peter J. Santos is from Hågat. He is an attorney, an Army JAG officer, and a former Guam police officer.