On Guam we have been inundated with criticism of medical care, some definitely justified, much unjustified and touted by ignorant government officials in part spurned on by equally ignorant crusaders and adherent trolls who have no idea of the functioning of U.S./Guam medical system and whose ideas are merely inflammatory and counterproductive. As someone who has seen and participated in medical care in many advanced industrial countries, let me first say the U.S. (and hence Guam) medical care is by far the worst and continues to degenerate.
The main reason? No, it’s not poor physician performance, as the world has its share of poor doctors everywhere. It is not even our far-below-Western-standards Guam hospitals. It is the profit motive, partially including pay-for-service medical care but especially profit-incentivized insurance companies. Add to this a Guam population that is impervious to suggestions of good health and destroys itself with obesity (and its attendant complications), smoking, excess alcohol/drugs/betel nut consumption, i.e., largely self-induced disease, causing most of the premature disease on Guam. So, we have excess morbidity on Guam and a for-profit insurance industry (including the horrible Medicare D) insuring many of the people.
An elderly, nonsmoking, non-obese patient presented with lung cancer, an unusual type associated with nonsmoking, which is easily treated with oral medication. He was seen by a competent doctor who ordered the correct tests and prescribed the correct medication. In fact, the prescribed medication was not only proper but the sole medication advised for this disease. But, since the drug cost more than a bottle of soda pop, one must have the drug “approved” by the insurance company (a task that takes a near full-time position at our clinic), and in typical fashion it is refused. No reason given, but that was an off-island company, who came to Guam promising better care and turned into a nightmare. No reason was given, but the usual one, I am sure, was, ”to hell with the patient, let’s deny the drug, and hope the doctor and/or patient disappear.” This was/is the typical fashion that this company, and some on-island insurances use repeatedly.
Well, for whatever reason, the company did get their wish and somehow the ball was dropped and the patient never received this very necessary drug. Instead, he received radiation therapy only, which was also indicated but he still required the drug, the cornerstone of this therapy. Sometime later, while visiting the mainland U.S., the patient collapsed, was hospitalized with both a severe intestinal bleed and a left lung full of fluid induced by the lung cancer. A tube was placed into his lung space and he had this repeatedly drained by the family. They returned to Guam and were finally seen by our team. After studying voluminous material, the situation was clarified, the patient had his fluid-filled lung drained immediately and was started that same day on the drug that was denied to him almost two years ago However, now with widespread disease and much suffering and degradation of his life – he was so weak he could not stand.
I have to say, among all the Western health care systems, this situation is unique to the U.S. If this were Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Japan, etc., the patient at diagnosis would have been handed the necessary medication and the situation would have been resolved. But not in the U.S. where the insurance companies are for-profit and the more patients they can cheat out of their medications or necessary care, the more funds can be distributed to their shareholders and fuel the private jets of their officers.
OK, there are some caveats. The original doctor, or the family doctor should possibly have pursued the insurance company to authorize the necessary medication, or the patient or his family should have possibly insisted somehow this be done and be more prudent about physician follow-up. But that is incidental to the fact that the insurance company in this instance, and in many such cases, was really criminally negligent and should be forced to live up to their commitments. Yet, the authorities who could and should do something about this are totally silent and instead look for scapegoats to explain why medical care is so poor.
With all the verbal diarrhea about medical malpractice and lawsuits on Guam recently, it would help if someone knowledgeable would look at several of the real reasons for poor care, rather than random knee jerks pushed by an angry rabble.
Dr. Samuel Friedman is the director of the Cancer Center of Guam in Tamuning