Science and politics have often been at odds in the United States. This ongoing battle has never been as intense as it is now. Typically, the fight is between a large corporation and environmentalists. Rarely does the public even know of some struggle taking place in Washington. That has changed with mask-wearing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask-wearing to curb the spread of COVID-19. Numerous jurisdictions have turned those recommendations into mandates. The legal requirement to wear masks has led to protests and has even been associated with some violence. Neither our political leaders nor our leading scientists have worked to arrive at solidarity in our society. Unfortunately, both sides have elected to fan the flames of discord.
There are clear findings from research demonstrating that infected people can spread the coronavirus well before they show symptoms. That is pretty well accepted by everyone. We know that infected individuals sometimes never show symptoms. Wearing a mask is an effective measure to avert the transmission of the virus. Early on that was not so clear and there are societies such as Sweden that still do not wear masks. But there is ever-mounting evidence that properly wearing masks does indeed reduce the risk of spreading the virus. Some remain skeptical and unconvinced. The divide between those who wear masks and anti-maskers has become increasingly sharp. No matter how much evidence supports the use of masks in our fight against COVID-19, some in our community will forever doubt the utility of a mask.
More than a century ago, face masks were developed to protect medical personnel during the 1918 global flu pandemic. By 1920, mask-wearing in U.S. operating rooms had become standard as it was shown to reduce the spread of infection.
Masks reduce the total mass and volume of droplets put into the environment during regular breathing. When coughing, masks reduce the distance that droplets travel. This second benefit makes physical distancing a more effective preventive measure. Masks also force droplets through a filter spreading out the dispersion which reduces the exposure one might get with a breath. The concept is risk reduction rather than absolute prevention. That seems to be difficult for some to adopt. Masks do not eliminate the spread of disease; they reduce the likelihood of it occurring.
Fast-forward a century, here we are in a pandemic and wearing a mask has incited a nationwide feud over the role of public health officials, our civil liberties and our personal freedoms. That comes as a surprise to me. Wearing a mask around others will help prevent you from spreading the coronavirus that you might have – and you might not know you are infected.
Current scientific evidence based on biology, chemistry and physics of viral transmission and wearing a mask has been disputed with political rhetoric. An epidemiological study regarding the coronavirus death rates across 198 countries concluded that those governments favoring mask-wearing had lower death rates. That does not mean masks are 100% effective in preventing death. The association is just that, an association with more mask-wearing in places with fewer deaths. Many find it not surprising that 25% of all global COVID-19 cases and 21% of all deaths are in the U.S., where there is no national mandate regarding mask-wearing. If the face mask had been adopted by all quickly, could countless lives have been saved? The answer is: probably. That is good enough for me. I am a scientist. If there is abundant evidence that a small, rather harmless measure will help prevent death, I will adopt it. Do I need a politician to force me to wear a mask? No, I will wear one to do my part in reducing the chance that I might spread the coronavirus.
Wearing a mask to help reduce the burden this pandemic has placed on our society seems like common sense. However, it remains true that common sense is not so common. Politicians and their ardent supporters too often look for division to argue they are smarter or better leaders. Neotribalism has arguably never been so palpable in the U.S. In modern tribalism, citizens do not choose which party to support based on policy opinion; they alter their policy opinion according to which party they support. Loyalty develops, and the people in the group become antagonistic toward people in the other group.
Most Americans wear masks because they believe in the principle of "Common Good," wherein members of a society fulfill a relational obligation for the specific interest that they have in common and, in this case, possibly saving lives.
It is, or at least should be, a fundamental moral concept that each citizen provides collaboration, compassion, and cooperation, and consciously follows concrete measures to benefit the general public. These attitudes are rooted in deeply held societal values. However, the evolution of new ideologies and liberalism became the fierce emotional driving force that has molded many people's current moral, social and political behavior. We have moved away from the fundamentals of being part of a society.
Anti-maskers in the U.S. are likely tarnished psychologically by past and current economic inequality or a sense of political injustice. They often perceive government as not needed to tell them how to behave. Force them to wear a mask and they fight back. These conditions significantly affect one's perspective and behavior in society. They feel less content during already challenging times, more deprived and clearly more powerless to control their lives. Protesting mask-wearing provides them more control and some power against authority. Ironically, if leaders appealed to everyone to come together as a country, to help one another by wearing a mask as patriotic duty, the anti-maskers may have been the loudest voices of support.
Some blame a rampant and rapid collapse of social and moral integrity and marginal intellectual regression in the U.S. As we have the most Nobel laureates in the world and the best scientists and researchers, but we struggle to implement a reliable and nationwide scientific policy to manage and contain the pandemic. The United States is a wealthy country but only ranked 28th in both the world's Social Progress Index and Global School Ranking, and sadly, slid to 18th place on the World Happiness Report index. Many argue that these parameters reflect economic and social inequalities and penurious White House leadership that clouds our political and public health antipathy. Many disagree and have great loyalty to their leaders. Divide and conquer indeed.
As tons of research supports mask-wearing to combat the pandemic, we all need to protect and equip ourselves with accurate information and cease judgment based on political idealism and affiliation. Follow science, even if it is rapidly changing. Follow your conscience, and abide by our shared moral values for the welfare of the common good. It is time we appeal to our shared fundamental belief in our community. Choose not to listen to politics here, listen to your head and your heart and do the right thing for your island home. Wear a mask.
Dr. Ramel Carlos is a board-certified neurologist practicing in Guam for 18 years and a specialist in epilepsy and clinical neurophysiology. He is also a pediatrician, a diplomate of the American Board of Disability Analysts and the editor-in-chief of The Guam Medical Association Journal.