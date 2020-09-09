This pandemic is cruel. Not only does it threaten people with preexisting medical conditions with death, but its effects can wear down some of our best and brightest.
Dr. Lorna Breen was one of those best and brightest. Breen was the medical director of a busy New York City emergency room on the front lines of the fight against coronavirus when she, herself, became infected by the virus.
She recovered from the infection, but she wasn’t the same. Several weeks later, she committed suicide.
Her father, Dr. Phillip Breen, told The New York Times that his daughter had no history of mental illness, but said when he last spoke to her, she seemed “detached” as she described how distressing it was to have to watch so many patients die.
“She was truly in the trenches on the front line,’’ her father said. “She tried to do her job, and it killed her.”
Around the world, health care providers have been forced to work exhausting hours, often in overcrowded and underresourced settings, all while dealing with the fear of exposing themselves or their families to the virus, and it is no different on Guam.
Those providing medical care have some of the most physically and mentally taxing jobs in the world. As they struggle to keep us alive, they are subjected to a grueling mental toil.
Even before the COVID-19 lockdown in March, Guam has suffered an epidemic of suicide. Last year, between the months of June and August, six lives were lost to suicide. This year, within that same three-month time span, that number has increased to 15.
They died because of the sense of hopelessness and depression that accompany the COVID-19 lockdown.
Of course, the lockdown of the island is done all in the name of the health and safety of our people. If we are to ever see the end of this pandemic, we all should do our part to help mitigate the spread of the virus, but I believe that it is crucial that we thoroughly evaluate all the costs that a prolonged lockdown could have on the island. Beyond all the surmounting economic issues that the private sector is seeing, there is also a mental health crisis that is exacerbated by the severe actions done to address the coronavirus.
Suicide has always been a relevant issue on the island, as our people continue to struggle with maintaining their mental health. There are many other issues on the island that could contribute to this rise in suicide numbers, but I pose that the environment of fear and paranoia, as well as the sudden change in circumstance, caused by this pandemic, may be a reason for this growth in suicides.
We should be looking to implement effective mitigation efforts to suppress the spread of the virus and prevent avoidable deaths.
Lockdown is an effective tool used to isolate the virus. That being said, we also need to acknowledge that it places the people under sometimes deadly social isolation as well.
I believe that we need to take stock of the ever-growing list of things that are being negatively affected by our efforts to control the virus. It is admittedly irresponsible to neglect any efforts to stop COVID and allow the virus to run its course through the community, however, I believe that it is equally irresponsible to dismiss the genuine concerns of those who oppose the lockdown.
There are many others on this island who are struggling. I acknowledge and appreciate the hard work of Public Health and GovGuam, but I would advise them to earnestly consider the issues of the people.
Nicholas Salas Akimoto is a sophomore at the University of Guam.