The procurement law has an "emergency" procurement method described and prescribed at 5 GCA § 5215. It's a horribly written section, full of run-on sentences and bits and pieces that obviously came through the sausage maker that is the legislative process. It is full of requirements about who must do what and when and by what special incantation – emergency declaration by the governor vs. certification of emergency by an authorized agency head – about procurement supplies or services, but not construction, for what amounts to be acquired over what time period. It can be a logistical bog, no doubt about it, even before we get to the technical definition of what exactly is an "emergency" under procurement law.
But, delving into that maelstrom is a fool's errand if there is nothing anyone can do about a botched procurement at this point. There are no built-in fixes of a mishandled procurement, except one, and it is one that bears scars of endless approbation: a protest. Unless a solicitation is protested, there is no relief or remedy. And to have a protest you need two essential ingredients, both of which seem to be lacking here.
First, you need a protestor. Second, you need a timely protest. A protest is not timely unless made, in writing, within 14 days of the date a willing protestor first became aware, or should have been aware, of facts by which the protestor may have been aggrieved by the solicitation.
Here, the solicitation was for hotel accommodation, so only a hotel owner who wanted to provide hotel accommodation for likely toxic transient "guests" would qualify. And, it appears, with the assistance of the GHRA, some – ultimately four – hotels willing to meet the specs did apply; others did not.
There does not appear to be any "aggrieved" protestor coming forward, and that it is too late to do so now. So, from a Procurement Law perspective, the whole issue is moot.
'Was it a forgery?'
Responding to the question, though, I really cannot say with certainty what the facts are in the hotel quarantine procurement. There are suggestions but disputed. Did the DPHSS director give her approval, or was it a forgery? That is a fork in the road that I don't care to reconnoiter. I think it was improper to have the governor's lawyer engage in the solicitation – making him an executive branch actor and not legal counselor, raising professional conflicts issues, for instance. And my impression, after an admittedly quick read of the Public Health Emergency Law, is that the DPHSS director is intended to take carriage of implementation of that law, except for the Declaration of Emergency, and that role may have been usurped.
And, technically, if the procurement law was not suspended, minor technical issues could be cited, but, fundamentally, it appears the central features of competition satisfied the proviso of the emergency statute which says, "provided that such emergency procurement shall be made with such competition as is practicable under the circumstances, and further provided that the procurement agent must solicit at least three (3) informal price quotations." I refer to reports that GHRA met with the Governor's office representatives to determine if any hotels were willing to provide specified accommodation and services, and three hotels initially agreed, and later a fourth. And, as mentioned, no other hotel has protested the means of solicitation.
But, the governor does not seem to have been relying on the procurement law in any event. Rather, she has pegged her authority on a declaration of a "public health emergency" under 10 GCA § 19401. And, it certainly appears that this meets the criteria of such an emergency; I wouldn't argue the toss. This is not a procurement law as such but does touch on "emergency purchases" in connection with a public health emergency.
And this is where things start to get a bit unsettled; where questions of interpretation have not been ironed out by years of legal precedent. It comes down to the language of the statute and rules of statutory construction, which ultimately requires judicial decision making.
The starting point here is § 19403, which gives the governor the power to "through an executive order, suspend, the provisions of any regulatory statute prescribing procedures for conduction local business or the orders, rules, and regulations of any government of Guam agency, to the extent that strict compliance with the same would prevent, hinder or delay necessary action – including emergency purchases by the public health authority to respond to the public health emergency, or increase the health threat to the population."
Let's break down §19403. It gives the governor power to suspend the provisions of any regulatory statute...." We have statutes, which are derived from the public laws passed by the legislature, and regulations, which are made by the Executive Branch when consonant with a statute, to provide necessary guidance to unclear statutes. Regulations made by the executive can never negate a statute made by the Legislature. But what is a "regulatory statute"? Never heard of one; it is neither law nor regulation and such a critter has never been seen. But that is the thing – and the only thing – the governor can suspend under statute § 19403.
And it gets trickier. §19403 goes on to qualify suspendable regulatory statutes "prescribing procedures for conducting local business...." So, the governor is not suspending any statute to do so; she is doing it under a broader authority that may or may not allow that action. I actually think, under the very broadest interpretation of the purpose of her powers, she may be able to make that determination, but it is not a settled issue, and no particular such act specifically states that authority.
The chokepoints
Likewise, the governor's imposition of chokepoints on Guam's major roads lacks any specific authority under the Public Health Emergency Law. The realization of that may be the reason they were terminated earlier than other restrictions. The governor is given authority to do something like that under a different law, the Guam Civil Defense Act of 1951, 10 GCA Chapter 65, but just misses. § 65107 authorizes the governor to declare a state of emergency exists, but only "in the event of an actual enemy attack against the United States", and in that case the governor is given the power to "seize, take or condemn property for the protection of the public." The governor also "may formulate and execute plans and regulations for the control of traffic in order to provide for the rapid and safe movement or evacuation over public highways and streets of people, troops or vehicles and material for national defense, territorial defense of for the use in any defense industry or activity". That was not the stated purpose of such traffic stops.
The Public Health Emergency Law does allow the governor to "prescribe routes, modes of transportation, and destinations in connection with the evacuation of persons or the provision of emergency services" and to "control or limit ingress or egress to and from any stricken or threatened public areas, the movement of persons within the area, and the occupancy of premises therein" (§19502(d), but, again, those were not the stated purposes of such traffic stops.
So, there is good reason to be skeptical of the restrictions the governor has promulgated by edict. But, it is not the public's job to have to search out the legal basis of the governor's authority. There is much good Guam Supreme Court authority to the effect that it is the government's duty to point to specific legal authority to do things the government determines to do.
We live and learn. It is safe to say that none of us saw this pandemic coming, and the planet has been overwhelmed by the scope, deadly-ness, and furious pace of it.
Lessons are to be learned to go forward. The test of leadership will be to see if we have learned those lessons well.
John Thomas Brown is a Tumon resident, an attorney, and has written a blog about procurement issues on Guam