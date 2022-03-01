Listening to all the political rhetoric coming out from incumbents and candidates for Adelup alike as we gear up of the 2022 campaign season; I was reminded of a quote that captures the mood of most people I talk to about the upcoming 2022 campaign. It is a quote from Russian author Alexander Solzhenitsyn who wrote: “We know they are lying. They know they are lying. They know that we know they are lying. We know that they know we know they are lying. And still, they continue to lie.”
Instead of new faces entering the arena to challenge the incumbent team of Leon Guerrero/Tenorio and give people hope that a “real” choice of candidates could inspire, all we are seeing are “recycled” politicians. With great fanfare the Republican gubernatorial team of Felix Camacho and Tony Ada (Camacho-Ada) declared it to be their mission to rescue the people from the oppression we suffer at the hands of the Democrat inhabitants of Adelup; conveniently forgetting that they, Republicans, previously held Adelup and over a period of 16 years.
In their announcement press conference; the one time they will have the most attention from the media and voters, instead of laying out a clear vision for the future of Guam, they spent time denouncing their own “people-focused” slogan “Together we rise,” and began promoting a more “politician-focused” slogan that makes no sense whatsoever – “A new season.”
How the hell does “A new season” connect the Camacho-Ada team to the hopes and dreams of voters? It doesn’t. How does “A new season” inspire people to want to get involved in this campaign? It doesn’t.
That ugly truth is that “politicians will continue to do whatever they want to do, regardless of campaign promises, as long as we – the voters - allow them to do it!” The ugly truth is that we encourage politicians to lie to us in their campaigns by not holding them accountable for their broken campaign promises, their outright lies, or their acts of corruption.
How else can we explain things like Guam YTK, the GRMC Corporate Welfare Act the plundered GMH financials for the benefit of campaign donors, the “super-secret” legislative session that provided huge and retroactive pay raises to elected and appointed officials in a matter of hours from introduction to being signed into public law, and the endless stream of sole source pork barrel contracts that provided great “profits” to politically well-connected siders and minuscule “benefits” to the people?
We can’t; so to paraphrase Alexander Solzhenitsyn: “We know they are lying. They know they are lying. They know that we know they are lying. We know that they know we know they are lying. And still, they continue to lie, because We let them get away with it.”
By reelecting politicians despite their broken promises, outright lies, and corrupt acts, we, the voters, are the ones giving politicians a sense of entitlement and invulnerability. Let’s break that sense of entitlement and invulnerability by holding them accountable for their failure to make good on their campaign promises this election.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a community advocate and a voter