The recent contention toward this year’s Festival of Pacific Arts in Hawaii has manifested in many different discussions and, in some instances, heated debates. One discussion involves the authenticity of CHamoru dance. Contemporary critics have labeled CHamoru dance “inauthentic” for incorporating the movements of Polynesian dances.
This argument specifically targets the Guma’ under Frank Rabon. Some observers from other Pacific island communities, particularly Hawaii, have expressed concern regarding the incorporation of Hawaiian dance techniques in CHamoru dances.
These arguments are echoed by many CHamorus themselves to delegitimize the CHamoru dance community. In order to understand where these arguments come from, one must examine the historical context of CHamoru dance and its resurgence in Guam during the CHamoru cultural renaissance.
I say “resurgence” because prior to the 1980s, cultural dance on Guam was basically nonexistent. During the CHamoru renaissance, there was a push for CHamorus to reconnect with their indigenous heritage through various cultural practices. However, 400 years of colonization eroded many aspects of precolonial CHamoru culture.
From the Spanish archives, we know that CHamoru ancestors had precolonial indigenous dances, but the descriptions are vague and ambiguous. In the 1970s, Rabon was exposed to the ways Polynesian dancers expressed their indigeneity through their bodies.
Rabon studied Polynesian dance and when he returned to Guam in 1983 he began conducting research on Guam’s history and CHamoru culture.
With no blueprint to model contemporary CHamoru dances after, Rabon looked outward for inspiration. Rabon choreographed dance routines incorporating Polynesian movements with CHamoru themes.
Rabon was rightfully criticized for the appropriation of Polynesian dance movements.
Yet, there seems to be a lack of recognition for the CHamoru dance community’s efforts to evolve and push the boundaries of CHamoru dance after receiving these criticisms.
While the evolution of CHamoru dance has gone unnoticed by many CHamorus, renowned Kapa Haka figure Ngāpō Wehi encouraged CHamorus to continue to explore and develop their dances at the 1996 FestPac. While critics today argue that CHamoru dancers must look beyond and reimagine, little attention is given to how CHamoru dance has evolved since the 1980s. Many people within the CHamoru dance community have acknowledged these critiques and significant efforts have been made to produce new and original forms of CHamoru dance that encompass CHamoru historical narratives, the environment and animals of the Marianas, as well as everyday experiences of CHamorus.
Critique is necessary for cultural accountability and we should always be wary of how we navigate our indigeneity. However, we should take more care not to automatically label our culture as inauthentic because this way of thinking produces damaging attitudes.
The value of CHamoru dance has gone beyond moving one's body to rhythms and sounds. CHamoru dance is an expression of CHamoru ethos, histories, ways of knowing and being, and experience. The problem with getting stuck in debates about authenticity is that it limits the possibilities to expand what CHamoru culture could be.
Nathan Topåsña is a Guam History teacher at Notre Dame High School and a Micronesian studies major at the University of Guam.