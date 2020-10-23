Today’s politicians are so busy trying to get reelected; they are ignoring the problems we will be facing tomorrow. We have 35,000 people unemployed, an economy in tatters that will take years to recover, children that have lost a year of education and development; and politicians are celebrating passing the second-largest budget in Guam history hoping the pandemic continues so they can use federal pandemic funding to plug the 2021 budget shortfalls as they did in the previous budget year.
At the end of this year, federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance runs out. What are politicians doing today to ensure the unemployed will be able to take care of the family financial needs? Nothing. In the Legislature’s October session, instead of dealing with the pending food crisis, politicians are voting to buy insurance for the reef in Tumon.
At the end of this year, thousands of renters will be facing eviction as the federal moratorium against evictions expires. What are the politicians doing to protect renters and support landlords to help avoid the coming housing crisis? Nothing. In October, instead of discussing the pending housing crisis, senators lined up to ban “paper bags” forever.
Every week, thousands of people get in food lines to feed their families at 2 a.m. hoping to get to the front of the line before the food runs out. Instead of dealing with the ongoing food crisis that will get worse at the end of the year as the pandemic funding for SNAP expires; politicians are focusing on creating a “regional commerce commission” with the Guam Economic Development Authority to pursue connections with other economic players in our region, which I thought was already the mission of GEDA in the first place. This bill is like introducing a bill to direct Guam Power Authority to generate power for use of its customers.
Many economists are talking about “economic recovery” now taking until 2025 before things get anywhere close to levels of 2019. What are the politicians doing to stimulate the local economy to help keep the remaining businesses alive and capable of employing some of our unemployed people? Nothing. Instead of helping keep small businesses alive and employing people, politicians are focusing on issuing resolutions congratulating people for retiring.
The only way the future of Guam gets better is to change out the current crop of politicians for public servants who care more about people than politics, and that power is ours, and ours alone. Within our hands, we have the power to change our future with our vote. When you vote, we have hope for a better future than the one we are facing now.
Call the Guam Election Commission at 477-9791 and make an appointment to vote early and safely.
Ken Leon-Guerrero is a candidate for senator.