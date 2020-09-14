Can Guam be self-sufficient? What a question.
When was the last time you ate fresh-cut meat of any kind? I don't remember eating any in the last 30 years!
Or the last time you ate local rice? Never!
These are just a few examples.
Meat we can grow/ranch on Guam but we have no slaughterhouse! Why? Due to government regulations, it is almost impossible to build one. In the rest of the world, people ranch sheep and use them as lawn mowers. They graze from the surface to about 6 inches. At the same time, they get free fertilizer on the lawns.
People ranch goats, which graze from about 6 inches to 6 feet depending which sort you choose, and they move them around with portable fencing to control undergrowth. If they utilized these two grazers in California, forest fires would be mostly localized and small. Plus, forests would be fertilized by natural means.
The meat of those "lawn mowers" is lean and healthy.
Another benefit for Guam in raising these animals: control of invasive species, which goats and sheep enjoy.
Having these two breeds on Guam, we can have local cheese and local milk, which benefit health, and meat.
The University of Guam could further research what can be done with blood (in Southern Europe they make sausage with intestines used as the casings). Blood is, if not used for food, a good fertilizer if properly processed. In some parts of the world, they use it to improve soil quality.
If we still had some rice fields, we would need cattle ranchers to supply these grazers' waste for better rice production.
Did anybody talk to our manåmko' about what they were producing as farmers?
There were piggeries on Guam during the Spanish era, and salted pork was a source of income. Could Guam bring this back to be useful today?
In the time before refrigeration, Guam also salted beef. Could that be done locally? We could barbecue fresh beef and have healthy sausages.
Guam is not only about fish and fish farming – Guam is much, much more. Maybe we should ask the suruhanu about plants with healthy properties, instead of importing chemically produced medicine.
I have experience from my first years on Guam. My spine got stuck and I couldn't get it straight again. They took me to one old doctor in Tamuning and he injected me with something from a large syringe, for a long time.
Six months later I was in the same condition. My Guam friends took me to a suruhanu. She was anciently old then and tiny – and she prepared something green, slimy and foul-tasting in a pitcher. Through an interpreter I was told to drink it all. Somehow, I did.
The result after, I believe, now 25 years? I never have had any more problems with my back!
And we're talking about self-sufficiency?
Ivan Matek is a resident of Chalan Pago who has lived on Guam for 30 years.